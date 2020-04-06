All Rise is doing a virtual episode about the coronavirus

The show is finding a way to go on.

While all television shows have closed production due to the current pandemic, CBS & # 39; All get up he's practically going back into production to try something new.

The drama, which takes place in a Los Angeles court, will air an episode filmed on FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom, and other social media and technology as a way to show how the Los Angeles justice system continues to function during the pandemic, as it continues. all social distancing guidelines, with information from consultant producer and former Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti.

The images will be recorded virtually in the homes of the series' regulars, with visual effects used to recreate the sets on the show, and a single cinematographer will film the exterior images in a vehicle to show how the characters and the city operate. the "new normal,quot;.