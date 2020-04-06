All Rise is doing a virtual episode about the coronavirus

The show is finding a way to go on.
While all television shows have closed production due to the current pandemic, CBS & # 39; All get up he's practically going back into production to try something new.
The drama, which takes place in a Los Angeles court, will air an episode filmed on FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom, and other social media and technology as a way to show how the Los Angeles justice system continues to function during the pandemic, as it continues. all social distancing guidelines, with information from consultant producer and former Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti.
The images will be recorded virtually in the homes of the series' regulars, with visual effects used to recreate the sets on the show, and a single cinematographer will film the exterior images in a vehicle to show how the characters and the city operate. the "new normal,quot;.
Directed by executive producer Michael Robin, the episode will find Lola (Simone missick) virtually presiding over a court case.
According to CBS, "In the episode, after debating the merits of continuing his work during this time, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) authorizes Lola to preside over a virtual trial involving a dispute between siblings and a stolen car. Emily (Jessica Camacho) represents the accused, a graffiti artist and Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecutes the D.A. office, marking the first time he judges a case in Lola's "court,quot;. Also, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) continue to explore their romantic (and sexual) relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees the court from afar and struggles to learn how to cook; And Sara (Lindsay Mendez) has to balance her day job with a new side job as a food delivery driver. Luke (J. Alex Brinson) and Emily's relationship is taxed by separation, and germaphobe and Sherri type A (Ruthie Ann Miles) competes with the new (dis) world order. "
"It is a unique opportunity for our All get up family to come together, in our different homes, even cities, to tell a story about resilience, justice and community power, "executive producer Greg Spottiswood said in a statement.
If you haven't tuned into this oddly comforting procedure yet, we can't recommend it more, and you have time to catch up before the episode airs. All episodes are available on CBS All Access.
The episode will air on Monday, May 4 at 9 p.m. on CBS.
