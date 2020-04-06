Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria pregnant again after suffering two miscarriages

%MINIFYHTML4cdcbe871121c63a8862518de6dac11c76%

Yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin is expecting another baby with her actor husband after the mother of four twice suffered heartbreaking miscarriages.

Hilaria Baldwin She is pregnant again, five months after suffering a miscarriage.

Movie star Alec BaldwinHer wife visited Instagram on Monday April 6, 2020 and posted a video of her showing her tummy while holding a wand to her stomach and listening to her baby's heartbeat.

"Make noise … I will let the baby speak because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," wrote the 36-year-old yoga guru. "I just got the great news that everything is fine and everything is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again."

Hilaria, who is already the mother of four children, lost a child in November, four months after her pregnancy. She was expecting a girl.

"We are very sad to share that today we found out that our baby died at 4 months," she wrote on Instagram hours after learning that she had lost her unborn child. "We also want you to know that even though we are not well right now, we will be … I am really devastated right now … I did not expect this when I went on my exploration today. I don't know what else to say."

Hilaria also suffered a miscarriage in April 2019.