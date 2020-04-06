Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria is pregnant 4 months after a miscarriage

Hilaria Y Alec Baldwin I have some "good news,quot; to share with the world.

The fitness instructor revealed Monday that she and her husband of nearly 8 years are expecting another baby. She shared the happy news on Instagram by posting a video of her growing bump with the baby's heartbeat on him. "I'll let the baby speak because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," the 36-year-old short clip captioned. "I just got the great news that everything is fine and everything is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you."

She added: "Here we go again."

The news of her pregnancy comes five months after she and he 30 rocks Star suffered a miscarriage. Hilaria announced on Instagram that they had lost their "girl,quot; after four months. But the mother of four said, "We also want you to know that even if we are not well right now, we will be. We are very lucky with our 4 healthy babies and will never lose sight of this."