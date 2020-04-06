Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria announces that she is pregnant again after suffering two consecutive miscarriages

%MINIFYHTMLd57101c4ea801c675db7ddc6d04f38c377%

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria announced that she is pregnant again after suffering two consecutive miscarriages. The 36-year-old yoga instructor shares four children with her husband of eight years, Alec Baldwin, 62. The children are Carmen (6), Rafael (4), Leonardo (3) and Romeo (1). Romeo will celebrate his second birthday on May 17. Alec also shares a daughter with his ex-wife Kim Bassinger, the 24-year-old model Ireland Baldwin. He is also Hailey Bieber's uncle. The children of Alec and Hilaria are very close in age and there is no doubt that they were devastated by the two miscarriages. Hilaria shared her heartbreak on social media and on Monday, April 6, 2020, she revealed on her official Instagram account that the couple was expecting another baby. Alec Baldwin celebrated his 62nd birthday on April 3, 2020.

Hilaria shared the news with her 731.9k Instagram followers with a video reproducing the baby's audible heartbeat. She made no announcement, such as how far along or when it will expire. She simply let the sound of the baby's heartbeat make the announcement for her.

She shared the following title along with the video that you can watch below.

Make it sound … I'll let the baby speak because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel 🤍. I just got the great news that everything is fine and everything is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you🤍 Here we go again 💫

Alec Baldwin is delighted that Hilaria is pregnant again. He retweeted Hilaria's post on her own Instagram account, where she has 1.5 million followers and left the title simple.

"OMG …

Alec has made it perfectly clear how much he loves and adores his family and believes that being around his young children is a dream come true.

You can watch a video below where Alec Baldwin sits with Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo and little Romeo to have a good time hugging.

One thing you will notice on Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's social media pages is that their home is full of toys. Although the Coronavirus pandemic caused the majority of the nation to isolate itself and homeschooling, there does not appear to be any problem for Alec and Hilaria.

Congratulations to Hilaria and Alec Baldwin for their blessed news.



