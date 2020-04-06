Al Kaline dies at 85: baseball greats remember Detroit Tigers legend on social media

Baseball legend Al Kaline, considered "Mr. Tiger,quot; for his profound impact on Detroit baseball, died Monday at the age of 85.

The Kaline Hall of Fame career began in 1953 and spanned 22 major league seasons, all with the Tigers. His resume appears: 15 appearances in the All-Star Game, 10 Golden Gloves and four finals of the top five MVPs. The stats are also eye-catching: 3,007 hits, 399 home runs and a career average of .297.

But Al Kaline's legacy is best summed up by his nickname Mr. Tiger. It encompasses all of his well-earned honors on the field, but more so, what it meant for the city of Detroit. He made his debut with the Tigers as an 18-year-old near the end of the 1953 season without a minor league game under his belt, meaning he never stepped on a professional diamond as a member of any other team.

Kaline finished third on the 1954 Rookie of the Year ballot. The following year, at the age of 20, he was MVP runner-up, and finished third the following year. It was also highlighted beyond traditional measures. He walked 257 times more than he struck out and was a rare player known for both his glove and bat. Right field in Comerica Park is immortalized as "the corner of Kaline,quot;.

He never won the MVP, didn't end his career with a .300 batting average, or hit 400 home runs. He didn't even hit 30 home runs in one season. But even though he wasn't in the limelight like Mickey Mantle or Willie Mays, he became baseball royalty as a humble Baltimore kid who focused on effort, discipline and defense. He was the tiger lord.

Baseball community reacts to Al Kaline's death

A man so kind and generous that he meant a lot to many. I hope you knew how much I enjoyed our conversations about baseball, life, or just having a hard time. I am honored to have been able to call you my friend for all these years. D.E.P. Mr. tiger, Al Kaline. – Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) April 6, 2020

One of the best days of my short MLB career was being able to sit in a Baltimore restaurant and share a cup of coffee not only with an amazing baseball player but with an even better human being. We will miss you Mr. Kaline #RIPMrTiger – Buck Farmer (@ B_Farm09) April 6, 2020

Mr. Kaline is truly one of the kindest and most welcoming people I have ever met. From shaking hands with him the first day he was a tiger to seeing him every Sunday in the park, he was always genuine. I greet each player with kindness and an attentive ear. I will miss you, Mr. Tiger. – Matthew Boyd (@ mattboyd48) April 6, 2020

Someone who was always ready to return. A man who always made you feel good about yourself and gave you hope when you were in his presence. You will really be missed by Al Kaline, aka Mr. Tiger! @MLB @tigers @MLB_PLAYERS #Alkaline – Niko Goodrum (@NikoGoodrum) April 6, 2020

Mr. Kaline is a legend. Not only in Detroit or baseball, but also in an incredible human being. Mr. Kaline asked me if he and his wife could come to my house and join us for our weekly Bible study this spring training. He took the time to play with my son and talk to everyone who … – Michael Fulmer (@ MFulmer12) April 6, 2020

He was the only fielder who could get the ball to him. Bye # 6. #Alkaline – Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) April 6, 2020

It is sad to hear that we have lost a beloved member of our HOF family, one of the kindest and most sincere I have ever met Al Kaline. You will greatly miss my friends thoughts and prayers. Louise and family RIP Al 🙏 – Wade Boggs (@ ChickenMan3010) April 6, 2020

One of my favorite people, Al Kaline, passes away. Such an elegant and stylish player. I always put the Tigers on my agenda, just to see, talk to Al. My condolences to Louise, family and friends. #D.E.P @masnOrioles @tigers – Jim Palmer (@ Jim22Palmer) April 6, 2020

One of my favorite things from my many spring training trips to Lakeland was walking into that clubhouse and seeing Al Kaline in full uniform. I tried never to miss an opportunity to talk to Al. So kind. Very welcoming So smart. So observant So interested in everything. RIP, Al. Https://t.co/7iA1fn6Htr – Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) April 6, 2020