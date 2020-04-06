Home Sports Al Kaline dies at 85: baseball greats remember Detroit Tigers legend on...

Al Kaline dies at 85: baseball greats remember Detroit Tigers legend on social media

Baseball legend Al Kaline, considered "Mr. Tiger,quot; for his profound impact on Detroit baseball, died Monday at the age of 85.

The Kaline Hall of Fame career began in 1953 and spanned 22 major league seasons, all with the Tigers. His resume appears: 15 appearances in the All-Star Game, 10 Golden Gloves and four finals of the top five MVPs. The stats are also eye-catching: 3,007 hits, 399 home runs and a career average of .297.

But Al Kaline's legacy is best summed up by his nickname Mr. Tiger. It encompasses all of his well-earned honors on the field, but more so, what it meant for the city of Detroit. He made his debut with the Tigers as an 18-year-old near the end of the 1953 season without a minor league game under his belt, meaning he never stepped on a professional diamond as a member of any other team.

Kaline finished third on the 1954 Rookie of the Year ballot. The following year, at the age of 20, he was MVP runner-up, and finished third the following year. It was also highlighted beyond traditional measures. He walked 257 times more than he struck out and was a rare player known for both his glove and bat. Right field in Comerica Park is immortalized as "the corner of Kaline,quot;.

He never won the MVP, didn't end his career with a .300 batting average, or hit 400 home runs. He didn't even hit 30 home runs in one season. But even though he wasn't in the limelight like Mickey Mantle or Willie Mays, he became baseball royalty as a humble Baltimore kid who focused on effort, discipline and defense. He was the tiger lord.

