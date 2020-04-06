Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and other stars will appear in a song about coronavirus



The Bollywood brigade will do everything possible to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Our stars are spreading awareness through social media and are also generously contributing to relief work during the shutdown.





Now we hear that Akshay Kumar and Jackky Bhagnani have teamed up to endorse a special song called Muskurayega India to show solidarity as an industry. The purpose of the song is to publicize and make sure that we do not lose hope during these difficult times. The song has been compiled, composed, and sung by Vishal Mishra. In addition to Akshay Kumar, other stars to be seen in the video are Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday and many more.





Speaking about the video, Akshay Kumar said: "At a time when our days are clouded by uncertainty and life has come to a standstill, we want people to be sure of one thing: everything will return to normal and all we have to do is put a united position against this pandemic. . This song is a step to do that. "

Jackky Bhagnani also shared his views on the special song and the thought behind it: “Akshay sir and I feel that the only thing that helps, in uncertain times, is hope. Proceeds from this song will go to support the efforts of the central and state governments in the fight against the virus. "

The song will come out tonight, keep watching this space for more information about Bollywood.