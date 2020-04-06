Airtel Payments Bank partners with Bharti AXA General to cover Covid-19 protection – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLd72c2fedb096e4b98b0b7f4909587ba976%

Airtel Payments Bank has partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer simple, targeted health insurance plans to provide financial protection against COVID-19, an infectious disease caused by a new virus.

Under the association, they have implemented two different health insurance plans: Bharti AXA Group Health Assure, which offers a global benefit of Rs 25,000 and Group Hospital Cash, which provides daily benefits starting at Rs 500 per day, to cover the protection against COVID-19.

Sanjeev Srinivasan, MD and CEO, Bharti AXA General Insurance, said: “ We are happy to join Airtel Payments Bank with our two need-based health insurance plans and harness the power of digital to maximize the penetration of the health insurance in India. We believe that ensuring a safety net against the financial repercussions of COVID-19 or any disease is as important as taking precautions against it. As an organization, we have always responded to all the needs of the hour and it is one of our main efforts to support our clients in these moments of distress. This alliance further strengthens our commitment as a partner responsible for protection & # 39 ;.

& # 39; We are delighted to offer insurance products designed to provide financial protection during the current COVID-19 outbreak. We wanted to ensure the protection of our clients' health in difficult times and therefore we partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer health products that are readily available & # 39; & # 39; said Mr. Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank.

With no prior medical check-up required, according to his statement, both Bharti AXA Group Health Assure and Group Hospital Cash are currently available to clients of Airtel Payments Bank savings bank accounts who do not have COVID-19 or its symptoms.

The Bharti AXA Group Health Insurance Policy that covers COVID-19 comes with a fixed coverage that offers a sum insured of 100 percent as a lump sum, if the policy holder is diagnosed positive or is quarantined in a Government Hospital or Military Facility / Establishment. In the event that the policyholder receives a negative diagnosis after being quarantined for at least 14 days in a government hospital or military facility / establishment, they will be entitled to 50 percent of the insured amount.

The policy offers protection for COVID-19 from the first day of purchase and can be purchased at a price of Rs. 499 (including GST) for the insured fixed sum of Rs. 25,000. It can be used in the Banking section of the Airtel Thanks application or by visiting the nearest active Airtel banking point.

The Hospital Group Cash Policy provides a daily fixed allowance for hospitalization with enhanced ICU cash. Under this policy, under the plan, a customer is entitled to a fixed benefit per day of Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 paid for each day of hospitalization, up to a maximum of 10 days.

This benefit is doubled if the policy holder receives treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A customer can claim the benefit, if they are hospitalized for a minimum of 24 hours. After the initial 30-day waiting period from the start date of the first policy, Group Hospital Cash covers pre-existing conditions and specific conditions.

The product also provides coverage for a policyholder who is hospitalized for the treatment of COVID-19. It can be purchased at any active Airtel Payments Bank bank. The product will soon be available in the banking section of the Airtel Thanks mobile app.

They added that the validity period of these policies is restricted to one year and will be issued only on behalf of each individual.

