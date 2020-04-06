Address of coronavirus observed by 24 million in the UK – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML8d2cb0c87c6a91abc0268e24317832b276%

Queen Elizabeth II's strange speech to the British and Commonwealth public became one of the UK's most watched TV events in the past decade after 24M tuned in to see Her Majesty.

In a nod to the families and friends who were kept apart by the coronavirus, the Queen's speech included the emotional line of "We'll see each other again," evoking memories of Dame Vera Lynn's World War II song. We will see again. He also called for "self-discipline" and "humorous resolution" during the pandemic.

The five-minute address was viewed by 24M on BBC One, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky One, BBC News, and Sky News at 8PM on Sunday night, according to BARB ratings provided by overnights.tv.

Most of this audience (14M to be precise) watched on BBC One, and does not include those who watch online or other countries, including the USA. USA, where the Queen's message was shown by most major news networks and BBC America.

The 24 million viewers means that he is right behind the television crowds that watched the Opening and Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics (24.2 million and 24.5 million respectively). However, it was not enough to match Boris Johnson's speech to the nation two weeks ago, when 28M saw the prime minister put the country under lock and key.