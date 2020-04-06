Adam Harper unexpectedly returned from retirement and is now targeting Britain's biggest names | Boxing news





Adam Harper is aiming for major titles after resuming boxing career

It's been a strange 18 months for English super welterweight champion Adam Harper, writes Ed Draper.

In September 2018, Harper defeated Billy Bird on points to win the English title in his tenth professional fight, then was offered a shot at the British title, before abruptly retiring after an adverse brain scan.

The Tewkesbury boxer then announced his return after doctors conducted deeper tests, only to have the coronavirus crisis prevent his return.

At the beginning of the emotional episode, with the euphoria of becoming an English champion in Essex still present, it seemed that there was more glory at hand.

Harper had been on the verge of the biggest fight of his career.

"I had a great title fight against Kieran Smith, a very, very good Scottish fighter. It was for the WBC international title," said Harper. Sky Sports.

"The day before I ended up retiring, I was offered the (Ted) Cheeseman fight (for the British title). Matchroom did not know that a brain scan had failed and when you rejected the British title fights, I knew it was time to retire and make it public. "

After the glee of his greatest breakthrough, Harper, who credits boxing for saving him from his homeless and wandering teenage years, had to shut the door on his dream. But he quickly reached some kind of peace.

"I was pretty happy in retirement," he said. "Very upset, though. But happy."

A few months later, however, a dramatic turn of events came. Harper never knew his father and had been estranged from his mother for much of his adult life, but when he became ill with a hemorrhage to the brain, it led to a twist in his boxing history.

"He's been in a bad way every now and then since I was 15 or 16 years old. He got sick again in the summer (2019) and that left me paranoid about my own health. So, I got all my details for my brain scans over the years and Then I realized that what was in 2019 was there in 2014 (the year he made his professional debut). "

Harper received the go-ahead to return to the ring

Harper then went to see an expert for a full review, underwent cognitive tests and an exam in Liverpool, which he passed "with great success."

He was then reissued with a boxing license, but still decided whether or not to fight again. Two people had Harper's ear at those key moments. His girlfriend didn't want him to, but the deciding vote fell on Harper's older brother, Michael.

"He gave me his blessing to keep fighting, which is a great thing for me. My brother is the only real family member I have a real relationship with. I never knew my father. My brother's opinion was enormous. He is almost a brother, a father and his best friend got together. If he had said he would not have supported me, he would still be retired. "

So Harper's return was scheduled for Sunday, April 12 against 40-year-old officer Kevin McCauley (15-207-12).

"It would be a bit strange that I am a good friend of Kev and that we are both run by Errol Johnson," said Harper.

There were already more meaningful fights on the horizon for Harper as he planned to re-enter an 11-stone-stacked domestic scene.

"There was talk of Cheeseman, Scott Fitzgerald (British champion) was going to have a warm-up fight before his rematch with Anthony Fowler, so I put my name on the hat for that. I spoke to Eddie Hearn and then he offered me Kieron Conway at the Dillian Whyte's May 2 Undercard (v Alexander Povetkin, now rescheduled for July 4) "

Kieron Conway is a potential future opponent for Harper

So who tops the agenda when normalcy and boxing returns?

"I want to get in with the big guns. Whether it's Fitzgerald, Fowler, Cheeseman."

While he doesn't expect gamblers to back him in any of those clashes, Harper, 31, isn't just chasing paydays.

"You don't have to sweeten me. I know he would be a huge underdog. Fowler had a long amateur career, went to the Olympics and is in great shape all the time. Fitzgerald, I trained with him at Preston when I was in college up there and I'm not going to lie to you, he brought out the best in me, but he doesn't live life. "

Harper has accepted that he is not going to destroy his contemporaries, but supports his boxing skills.

"It is well documented that I have not received a blow on the stone 11. I do not bring great power. But in my day, I think I could beat any of these guys. Even that means that I have my best day and that they have a bad day, he could beat any one of them.

"I really think it's either Fitzgerald, Fowler, Cheeseman or Conway. I think me versus Cheeseman is a candidate for fight of the year and I think I can beat him."

Ted Cheeseman is the former British champion

To back up his boasting, Harper notes that his only professional loss came in a swiftly organized Commonwealth title tilt against Michael Zerafa in Australia. That unanimous decision loss has improved with age, as Zerafa has a win over former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn, and the Melbourne man also took the distance to Kell Brook.

You can be sure, but like many boxers, Harper's future is shrouded in uncertainty in the current block.

"I was swinging and rolling, all set for Easter Sunday, but then obviously the coronavirus came and brought it down. I'm in no man's land again. I'm still running every day. But, yeah, it's been amazing."

The global pandemic has also paid for Harper's day job: boxing rebel schoolboys in Telford, Shropshire. It is a role that reminded him of how sport helped him change his life.

"It is really gratifying to work with these guys. I really believe that (boxing) will give them the work ethic and the attitude to do whatever they want in life. Whatever they do, I tell them what they put on, they will come out." Your home life , his decisions, his behavior seem to be improving. "

I really didn't have a chance to leave on my terms. Adam Harper

Harper is watching the confinement at his girlfriend's parents' house, painting and decorating to pay for their hospitality. But he keeps running, six miles in 38 minutes in a recent effort, and you feel that, as long as the coronavirus crisis continues, the wait will not lessen his appetite for a return to boxing.

"Financially, I don't need to box for money. You don't make a lot of money. I really didn't have a chance to leave on my terms. I knew there was a little blood left on the stone. I wanted to go out. I'm going to say five fights at most."