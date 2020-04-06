Home Entertainment Actor Terry Crews' wife has both breasts removed – Cancer Diagnosis!

Actor Terry Crews' wife has both breasts removed – Cancer Diagnosis!

MTO News learned that actor Terry Crews' wife had both breasts removed. The reality star wife decided to undergo a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with stage 1 cancer last year.

Rebecca Crews, 54, recounted all the heartbreaking details in an interview where the new issue of People magazine can be found.

According to Rebecca, she discovered cancer just a few months ago and immediately decided to undergo a double mastectomy, although doctors only found a small mass in her right breast. She made the decision, because her mother was also recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

