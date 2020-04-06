Actor Terry Crews' wife has both breasts removed – Cancer Diagnosis!

MTO News learned that actor Terry Crews' wife had both breasts removed. The reality star wife decided to undergo a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with stage 1 cancer last year.

Rebecca Crews, 54, recounted all the heartbreaking details in an interview where the new issue of People magazine can be found.

According to Rebecca, she discovered cancer just a few months ago and immediately decided to undergo a double mastectomy, although doctors only found a small mass in her right breast. She made the decision, because her mother was also recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Rebecca also spoke about Terry Crews struggling with his illness by telling People

“My husband has seen me go through many things, but the expression on his face … he looked at me as if I was going to die. He said he felt his insides were melting. I said, "I need you to be strong for me," and he said, "Okay," and he hugged me, but I think he needed that hug. "