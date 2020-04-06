Actor Forrest Compton dies due to COVID 19 at 94

There is a drastic increase in the number of positive cases and deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak that started in Wuhan, China. The report shows the maximum number of cases in the US. While Italy has faced the maximum number of deaths so far. India has also entered Phase 3 in the past week.

The condition has led to everyone stopping and the virus has not saved anyone. Celebrities like Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Pink and many others tested positive and are now recovering from the disease. Unfortunately, the All My Children and The Edge of Night actor Forrest Compton, who succumbed to the virus and passed away after suffering extreme symptoms.

Compton was a big name on primetime television and had shows like As the World Turns, That Girl, and One Lie to Live to his credit.

May his soul rest in peace.