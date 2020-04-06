Actions in the entertainment world, from the theater networks to the radio broadcasters' meeting: Up News Info

Stocks rose sharply on Monday with many media stocks outperforming the overall market as Wall Street, at least for today, showed a glimmer of hope in the US course of the coronavirus pandemic, even as Wall analysts Street only began to calculate the terrible impact of the crisis. virus in corporate finance for the current quarter.

That said, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 1,000 points, or 4.8%, in late-morning trading with show business stocks even more buoyant than other sectors. Among besieged theater stocks, AMC Entertainment rose nearly 18%. Marcus, Cinemark, and National Cinemedia were 8%, 7%, and 5.3%, respectively. The leveraged AMC is quickly running out of cash and awaits government help and that theaters will open in June.

Among broadcasters, Sinclair is up a considerable 15% and Nexstar 10%.

Live Nation, whose concerts have been canceled worldwide, increased its shares by almost 5%.

Also optimistic, Lionsgate won 6%, Disney 3%, Comcast almost 5% and Nextflix 2.3%.

The feeling over the weekend was that coronavirus cases worldwide were growing more slowly. The epicenter of EE. The US, New York, reported 594 news cases on Sunday, up from 630 on Saturday. Italy, France and Spain also reported a slower increase in the death toll.

Still, experts called for caution. The markets have been immensely volatile for weeks. With health systems strained, economic activity at bay, and the rise of the unemployed, there is still little visibility on how long the situation will drag on and if the government's $ 2 trillion package will suffice, businesses and people will be seen. in the worst situation.

