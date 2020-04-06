Acting Secretary of the Navy criticizes dismissed captain as "stupid,quot;

"I endorse every word I said, including, sadly, any profanity that may have been used to emphasize," Modly said. "Anyone who has served on a Navy ship would understand. I ask, but don't expect, that people will read them in their entirety. "

Modly's comments drew strong criticism from Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia.

"Secretary Modly's comments were completely inappropriate and were under the Secretary of the Navy's office," Kaine said in a statement issued by his office. "It is deeply disappointing that he delivered a speech aboard a US aircraft carrier. Suggesting that Captain Crozier could be 'stupid' and criticizing the media for trying to report the truth. These dedicated sailors deserve better for their leadership. "

If Modly's intention was to reassure the aircraft carrier crew that they would be serviced while trying to limit the spread of Covid-19 aboard the ship, his management offered little in the way of specific action he intended to see. Sailors aboard the carrier told The Times that Modly did not tour the ship and went directly to the intercom to obtain the address. The crew had sent questions the night before, and several were sent to Modly, who told the crew that he would answer them when he returned to Washington.

At one point, the acting secretary criticized China and its role in the coronavirus pandemic while questioning Crozier's claim in the leaked letter that the United States was not at war. "The only reason we are dealing with this at the moment is because a large authoritarian regime called China did not comment on what was happening with this virus and put the world at risk to protect itself and its reputation," he said.

Modly also denounced Crozier's "betrayal,quot; and said his story of being a "martyr,quot; commanding officer had disappointed everyone throughout the chain of command. Crozier has tested positive for coronavirus, The Times reported for the first time on Sunday.

Given the number of people Crozier included in his email, he should have known it would leak, Modly said. "There is never a situation where you should consider the media as part of your chain of command," he warned. “You can jump the chain of command if you want and take the consequences. You can disobey the chain of command and bear the consequences, but there is no situation where you go to the media. ”

Such action, implicitly Modly, could threaten the dissolution of the United States.