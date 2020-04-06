Acting Secretary of the Navy Calls Expelled Captain Brett Crozier "Too Stupid or Too Naive,quot; to Command – Up News Info San Francisco

(Up News Info SF / CNN) – Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly has ripped apart former USS Theodore Roosevelt commander Captain Brett Crozier, calling him "too stupid or too naive,quot; to command the aircraft carrier during a steer of the ship. crew on Monday, according to published reports.

Modley relieved the Santa Rosa native of his command last week, saying he lost confidence in his ability to lead under the stress of dealing with a coronavirus outbreak on the ship and by leaving the chain of command to circulate a memorandum. asking for help from Washington. , which was quickly made public after being leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Crozier reportedly tested positive for the virus, and as of Monday, 173 of the ship's crew have tested positive for coronavirus. About half of the approximately 4,000 crew members have been evacuated from the ship and brought ashore.

On Monday Modly addressed the remaining crew members via the ship's public address system and suggested that Crozier intentionally leaked the memo to the media warning of the spread of the coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier and urging action. to save his sailors.

"If he did not believe, in my opinion, that this information was not going to be released to the public, on this day and in the information age in which we live, then he was A, too naive or too stupid to be a commander of a ship like this, "Modly said." The alternative is that he did this on purpose. "

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The acting secretary accused Crozier of committing "treason,quot; and creating a "great controversy,quot; in Washington by spreading the warning so widely.

"It was a betrayal. And I can tell you something else: Because he did that, he put it on the public forum and now it's a big controversy in Washington, DC, "Modly said, according to a transcript of comments Modly made to the crew, copies of which have been provided to CNN by multiple Navy officers.

Crozier had written to the Navy leadership to alert them to the challenges of trying to contain the disease aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt and to urgently request the sailors be allowed to quarantine off the ship.

"We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are not taking proper care of our most trusted asset: our sailors, ”Crozier wrote in the memo.

On Saturday, President Trump said it was "inappropriate,quot; for Crozier to write his memo. Defense Secretary Mark Esper defended Crozier's impeachment on Sunday and told CNN's Jake Tapper that the move is an example of how "we hold leaders accountable for their actions."

“I think Acting Secretary (Thomas) Modly made a very difficult decision, a decision that I support. It was based on his view that he had lost faith and trust in the captain due to his actions, "Esper said in,quot; State of the Union. "" It's just another example (of) how we hold leaders accountable for their Actions,quot;.

Crozier's popularity with the ship's crew was showcased in videos showing sailors giving him a warm and loud farewell, clapping and chanting his name when he last left the ship.

Modly acknowledged Crozier's popularity with the crew in his comments to the sailors. "I can't control or try to change the anger you have with me for relieving your beloved CO," Modly said, using commander jargon. "I understand that you may be angry with me for the rest of your lives."

© Copyright 20202020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, or rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.