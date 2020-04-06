A new Covid-19 crisis: domestic abuse increases worldwide

%MINIFYHTML52172d231c0487b2ce3809b37152424775%

In addition to physical violence, which is not present in all abusive relationships, common tools of abuse include isolation from friends, family, and employment; constant vigilance; strict and detailed rules for behavior; and restrictions on access to basic needs such as food, clothing, and sanitary facilities.

Isolation from the home, vital as it is to fighting the pandemic, is giving the abuser even more power, Dr. Hester said. "If suddenly people have to be home," she said, "that gives you an opportunity, suddenly, to make decisions about it. To say what I should or shouldn't be doing. "

Isolation has also shattered support networks, making it much more difficult for victims to get help or to escape.

Fragile, overwhelmed resources

After her husband attacked her with the high chair, Lele He limped to the next room and called the police. When they arrived, however, they only documented the attack, then took no further action.

Then, he hired an attorney and filed for divorce, only to discover that the epidemic had also cut off that escape route. Her divorce process was postponed until April. She is still awaiting the court's decision.

And finding a new home in the middle of the outbreak proved difficult, forcing Lele and his daughter to continue living with his abuser for weeks.

It is a pattern that develops throughout the world.

The institutions that are supposed to protect women from domestic violence, many of them weak and without funds to start, are now struggling to respond to the growing demand.