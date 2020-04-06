A Complete Guide to Where the Tiger King's Stars Are Now

Say that we are grateful for Tiger king In times like these it would be insufficient.
The Netflix documentary series weaves the absurd and sometimes incredible story of Exotic Joe, an exotic zookeeper whose enmity with other big cat enthusiasts Carole Baskin It reaches a dramatic climax when the FBI begins investigating whether or not Joe took a hit on his equally eccentric rival.
Between Joe's descent into what those closest to him described as insanity, the filmmakers present a cast of characters with their own stories as unique as the tiger king himself.
If you have already grouped the seven-part series, you already know how the saga ends. But where are Joe's former employees and other controversial figures from Tiger king now, and how do you really feel about your screen representation?
Sue Ogrocki / AP / Shutterstock
Exotic Joe
The 57-year-old man, whose legal name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin and violating various wildlife laws. He admitted to slaughtering five tigers on the grounds of his Greater Wynnewood Zoo in Oklahoma, but said it was because they "suffered."
Joe recently spoke to Netflix from behind bars and said he is "ashamed,quot; of his actions. "I'm done with the Carole Baskin saga. Now is the time to turn the tables and get Joe out of jail as a free man and exonerated on all these charges," he said. Tiger king the filmmakers have also said that Joe would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to portray him in the scripted adaptation of his life.
Loren Elliott / Tampa Bay Times via AP
Carole Baskin
Carole and her husband Howard Baskin, continue to run Big Cat Rescue, their so-called animal sanctuary in Florida. However, she has criticized the Netflix series as "salacious,quot; and "sensationalist," even refuting speculation about her involvement in the unresolved disappearance of her second husband, Jack "Don,quot; Lewis, in a long blog post.
"The series presents this disregarding the truth or, in most cases, even gives me an opportunity before publication to refute the absurd claims," wrote Baskin. "They didn't care about the truth. Nasty lies are better at attracting viewers."
In response to the resurgence of interest in the unsolved case, authorities are seeking new leads from the public.
Netflix
Bhagavan "Doc,quot; Antle
The cult figure and his Rarely Endangered Species Institute in South Carolina drew as much fascination and horror as Joe Exotic among viewers. As Tiger kingUpon release, Antle dismissed all allegations of illegal animal euthanasia and dismissed a former employee's claim that he has a "handcuff harem,quot; who lives in the zoo complex.
"That is cool," he said. Vanity Fair. "I have people coming out of the carpentry, welders, contractors and people for whom I have paid millions of dollars, to enrich my facilities … They know us so well … and not a soul has imagined that there is a cult here. There are a lot of pretty girls here, because the conservation movement attracts pretty girls. But those pretty girls have nothing to do with this fat old man who runs the place. "
Netflix
Jeff Lowe
After Joe's conviction, the grim Las Vegas businessman and his wife took over G.W. Zoo. During a recent appearance in Lights out with David SpadeLowe confirmed that despite financial stress, they still have plans to move the animals to a new 55-acre facility in Oklahoma this summer.
As for Lowe's reaction to Tiger kinghe said, "(Director Eric goode) They made us look like sluts but it's really helping us have sex, so it worked well that way. "
Dillon passage
Joe Exotic and his fourth husband were only married eight months at the time of his arrest in 2018, but the 24-year-old has remained loyal to the former exotic animal caretaker and said he "has no regrets,quot; about their relationship.
In fact, Passage credits Joe as the reason he left an addiction to prescription pills. As he explained to Variety"Joe helped me regain my health again, put me in the right state of mind. I felt lonely. I felt that there would be no one there for me. Joe made me feel like there were reasons to be alive."
Passage now works as a bartender in West Florida.
Netflix
John Finlay
Finlay was just 19 when Joe hired him to work at the zoo in 2003. A decade later, they married in an unofficial three-way ceremony with Travis Maldonado, who died of an accidentally self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2017. According to Texas MonthlyTheir relationship ended in 2014, when Finlay was arrested and charged with assault after allegedly attacking Joe in the zoo parking lot.
Since then, he has made a new life for himself, complete with a brilliant set of teeth. Finlay recently told TMZ that he is working as a welder in Oklahoma, engaged to a woman and six years sober from drugs. Meanwhile he wants Channing Tatum or Shia LaBeouf to play it in the next miniseries.
Netflix
Saff Saffery
Even after losing part of his arm in a tiger attack, Saffery stayed on as the G.W. Zoo manager until 2018. Saffery told him Don who recently moved to California, and now works an "on / off job,quot;.
"I invested so much blood, sweat and tears in that place, and for my own health and sanity, I needed to take a break," he explained. "Those colleagues, and those were friends in the deepest sense of the word, and I would love to reconnect. But I would also love to meet first."
Netflix
Erik cowie
Cowie, who worked for five years as the zoo's chief guard, was called to testify at Joe's trial, where he alleged that Joe used to shoot and kill older tigers to free up space for new animals. "We needed three cages. He killed five cats," he told local journalists at the time. "He came up with a 4-10 in his hand and I knew he had just shot Cuddles. I heard it, and he goes up the hill and says … 'If he knew it would be so easy to walk right up the cage, the I was going to kill everyone. "
The filmmakers followed Cowie when he left the zoo and started working as a cook at an Oklahoma restaurant. He has yet to comment publicly on the Netflix series.
Netflix
John Reinke
Reinke worked at the zoo for several years until Joe's arrest, and Lowe took over the operation. Today, it focuses primarily on another completely non-animal, lifelong passion: car racing. Reinke told him Speed51 He now lives in Texas and is the co-owner of two racetracks while working as a mechanic.
"I haven't spoken to Joe since he was jailed," he shared on Lights out with David Spade. "Not because I hate Joe. I came to love the guy. I was there for 14 years … We just built a bond and I knew that if I called him while he was incarcerated, he wouldn't shut up."
Netflix
Rick Kirkham
After losing all the images he planned to use in a television series about Joe in arson (the source of which is still unknown), Kirkham returned to Texas and suffered what he described to the Tiger king filmmakers as a nervous breakdown. Kirkham, who according to his Facebook now lives in Norway and works as a freelance reporter, has recently claimed that he filmed images of Joe killing animals at the zoo before the fire.
"Joe was a surreal figure, one of a kind, a very, very evil-hearted guy, but also very lost, and I think that's why you almost feel sorry for him in the documentary series at some point. I think not there's nothing to feel sorry for. He was a very evil guy with the animals and the people who worked for him, "said Kirkham Extra.
Netflix
Joshua Dial
After serving as Joe's campaign manager during his failed nomination for Oklahoma governor, Dial cut all ties to the controversial figure.
"I have tried to move on, and so far have been successful. They gave me a new life and a second chance when I met my fiance; I don't feel like bringing that pain into my life," he told Oxygen. .com, referring to the shooting death of Maldonado, which he witnessed. Dial explained, "I have a hard time sitting in the offices right now, I think it's related to the way Travis committed suicide in the zoo office. So I really don't know which line of work I would like to go into."
Netflix
James Garretson
The former strip club owner played a major role in Joe's arrest by acting as a confidential informant for the FBI. In a recent interview with an Australian radio show. Carly and SeamusGarretson said he faces a backlash for his role in Joe's disappearance.
As he said, "It all comes down to Joe killing many animals so people can call me whatever they want to call me. I feel like I did the right thing. If you're an animal lover, you're not going to call me a snitch."
He now lives in South Florida and operates a jet ski business.
Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness is available to stream on Netflix.
