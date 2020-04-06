93-year-old McKinney woman who died tested positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Collin County Health Care Services announced Monday the fourth COVID-19 related death in Collin County.

The patient was a 93-year-old McKinney woman.

Her official cause of death was not related to COVID-19, but the woman is known to have tested positive.

She died at her residence on Sunday night.

"All of us in Collin County are saddened by the death of a member of our community," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. "His family is in our prayers during this difficult time."

CCHCS has previously announced 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents.

As of Sunday, 102 of those people had already recovered.

According to reports, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear as little as 2 days or up to 14 days after exposure. A

Also, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications. If people experience more severe symptoms,

CCHCS encourages people to call their healthcare provider or emergency department before arrival to limit exposure.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources