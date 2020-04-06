6ix9ine jokes about snitching on Instagram after early release from prison

Instagram

Rapper & # 39; Gummo & # 39; He leaves a curious comment in a post about the mayor of Los Angeles offering a reward for robbing companies that violate the city's stay-at-home order, after he testified against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine he would scoff again if he had to. Just days after his early release from prison due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the rapper has made a joke about snitching, which he has already done with his former gang members.

The 23-year-old star, who has been active on Instagram since he has been locked in his home, jumped into the comments section of The Shade Room's post about the Los Angeles mayor offering rewards for stealing from companies that violate the city ​​residence order. He wrote in the legend, "Coming to the rescue".

6ix9ine was released on Thursday, April 2 after his lawyer Lance Lazzaro petitioned Judge Paul Engelmayer for the early release of his client from jail for fear of contracting the coronavirus in the cell. Lance reasoned that the rapper's pre-existing health problems could put him at high risk if he catches the disease. The lawyer noted that the hitman "FEFE" has asthma, which has hospitalized him several times in the past. He also claimed that 6ix9ine had bronchitis and sinusitis last October.

A day later, on Friday, he entered Instagram Live to offer a glimpse of his new life outside of prison. In the video, the spitter "Gumme" wore a completely white outfit while traveling with two friends, a male and a female friend. He showed off his asthma inhaler and bragged about his new freedom. At one point, he looked out the window to enjoy the air. Later he expressed his excitement while screaming several times.

Lance has said that his client is "very happy to be out of jail." The New York criminal lawyer also told HollywoodLife.com that the New York artist already "awaits his future and has a second beginning."

His other lawyer, Dawn Florio, added that his client intends to release two new albums "as soon as possible." The lawyer told Complex: "Yes, you can release music. What you are going to do is that you already have that advance for 10K Projects. So you have to release an album in Spanish and an album in English. So that's what will do".