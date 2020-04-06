50 Cent Locked Out Of The Room By Girlfriend Cuban Link For Teasing Her Culinary Skills

WENN

The fitness instructor shares a funny video of her boyfriend asking to be let into the room after the rapper & # 39; In da Club & # 39; he roasted her over the taste of the food she cooked.

50 centsCuban Link's girlfriend last laughed after he teased her on Instagram. The rapper-turned-actor, known for his excessive trolling on social media, was blocked by his baby for teasing his culinary skills.

In several short clips shared on his own Instagram page on Sunday, April 5, Cuban was filmed lying in bed before responding to the 50's plea from outside the room. She smiled sheepishly as she spoke to him behind the door that he had to be lying on the couch.

"Her ass is not so hard behind the door! Speaking of 'I don't want to lie on the couch'," she wrote in the caption about her boyfriend, who asked to be let in.

Earlier on Sunday, April 5, 50 Cubans scoffed at the taste of the food she cooked with a video of a boy who appears to be struggling while eating something. "This is me when @_cuban_link cook LOL," captioned the clip.

Then people turned to the comment section of Cuban's post to comment that she had taught her boyfriend a lesson: "You are all so cute, one said of the couple." Another supported her, "That's right, they put him in the dog's house for ignoring his cooking skills."

Before this, Fiddy came up with an ultimatum for his girlfriend about quarantining together. He told her that she would either have to start cleaning around her house or be forced to leave and deal with the coronavirus pandemic on her own. "I got this for @_cuban_link, she was pissed off, I don't care if I have to clean up or go out on the crown side," she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of rubber gloves with the word "Hernes," a play on the name of the famous fashion brand, written by hand.