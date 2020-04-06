50 Cent insults Cuban Link's kitchen and she takes revenge and films it. See how Cuban Link taught him a lesson!

The rapper is used to starting a drama with people on social media as it seems to be his favorite hobby right now! However, 50 Cent has learned that he cannot deter his own girlfriend like he does with his online enemies.

Well, he can, and he did, but as a result he had a bad time, so I hope he learned from this situation.

While in quarantine with her partner Cuban Link, 50 Cent dismissed her culinary skills!

As a result, he was locked out of the room, having to sleep on the couch!

Cuban turned to social media to share a series of shorts in which he was taking revenge on his frank boyfriend.

In the caption, she wrote: "… he is not that hard behind the door."

The first clip shows Cuban getting off his bed and approaching the closed door, behind which was his rapper boyfriend.

"What do you want?" He asks coldly.

"I want you to open the door," he replies.

‘Oh, now you want to come and lie on the bed? You're sleeping on the couch (after how) you talk "about my kitchen," says the upset girlfriend.

In the last clip, he manages to get away with it after begging him: "You're tippin,quot;, come on. I don't want to be on the couch. "

He may have opened the bedroom door in the end, but Cuban was trying to teach him a lesson and it looks like it might have worked.

You just don't go wrong about your girlfriend's kitchen, especially if they are both quarantined together!

It just wouldn't end well and it's just bad vibes everywhere!

She might have given him a chance, as was shown in the last clip he posted, but it's safe to say he won't be as lucky the next time he makes a mistake like that!



