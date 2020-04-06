& # 39; The real housewives of Atlanta & # 39; meet digitally for season 12 finale due to COVID-19

Bravo TV

Cast member Kandi Burruss of the Bravo show goes public with the plan online during a live Instagram feed, alleging the girls' discussion of text messages was a disaster.

The stars of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"It will come together digitally to mark the end of the show's 12th season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Production for the show was halted due to the health crisis, but during a live Instagram feed, Kandi Burruss revealed that she and her co-stars will be filming this season's reunion online.

"They let us know the other day that we're going to … have to do, I guess, a kind of online meeting situation," he explained.

Kandi also caused the drama among the stars to continue off-screen, adding: "Some of the girls were coming and going, they would have thought it was a meeting about texting (sic)."

"I said, 'Damn it! Can you save all of this for the royal meeting? They don't pay us to have their text messages disbursed, you know what I mean?'"

"It is a disaster," added Kandi. "I don't know if you have been catching the shadow here and there on some of the blogs, but yesterday the shadow became real in the text."

The season finale of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" will air on April 10. The Bravo bosses have yet to confirm plans for the special meeting.