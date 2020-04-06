& # 39; Nick Cannon & # 39; syndicated daytime talk show opens in September – Deadline

Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury is scheduled for Monday, September 21 for the premiere of Nick Cannon, the new nationally-syndicated daytime conversationalist led by the actor and comedian, in more than 90% of the US. USA

Until now, the show is licensed on Fox, CBS, Sinclair, Hearst, Nexstar, Mission, COX, Sunbeam, Capitol, Meredith, Tegna, Lockwood, Gray and CW Plus stations across the country.

Cannon's production company, Ncredible Entertainment, and Debmar-Mercury will co-produce the conversationalist with their take on the latest pop culture trend stories and celebrity interviews.

Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-chairs of Debmar-Mercury, said: “Authorizations are on the rise because our great station partners are hungry for emerging, versatile and dynamic talent like Nick. Her lighthearted style quickly wins over viewers and gives them a much-needed escape from the world.

They asked us why we skipped the test programs and explained that it was not necessary. It's obvious to anyone who has seen Nick's guest presenter for Wendy Williams last year how much he likes to talk during the day and, according to fan reaction, how much they love him. "

Cannon is the host and producer of the hit Fox series The masked singer and previously hosted the NBC summer giant America has talent for eight seasons

"It has been exciting going through this process, and seeing the broad support that the program has received and the milestones that we have achieved is amazing," Cannon said. "We are preparing to offer an unmissable program and I am looking forward to coming to you on your television this fall."