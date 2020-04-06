13-inch MacBook Pro with mini-LED display may arrive next month – BGR

Apple may replace its 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 14.1-inch model later this month.

The new MacBook Pro can incorporate mini-LED technology that enables thinner displays and improved screen quality.

A new leak from Jon Prosser, which has been accurate regarding Apple's rumors in the past, claims that Apple You can launch an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro next month. Incidentally, Prosser adds that a 13 to 14-inch display upgrade is a "great possibility."

Credit to Prosser's prediction is that Ming-Chi Kuo, who holds a stellar record when it comes to Apple rumors, issued an investor note last month claiming that Apple will replace its 13-inch MacBook Pro with a model. 14.1-inch. Additionally, Kuo said the 14.1-inch model will have a mini LED display.

Including mini-LED displays in the MacBook Pro lineup would certainly be compelling as the technology enables thinner and lighter displays. Furthermore, the technology should also provide noticeably better image quality thanks to the high contrast, local dimming, and impressive performance of the wide color gamut.

Mini-LED displays are quite expensive, so if this particular rumor is to be resolved, they are likely to be Apple's most expensive notebooks. Meanwhile, there are also rumors that Apple will launch an iPad Pro 5G with a mini LED display later this year.

Up to this point, a Kuo investor note released last month (via MacRumors) claims that Apple plans to add mini-LED displays to a number of new and future products:

Product research and development for mini LEDs are not affected by COVID-19. Marketing visibility has even exceeded expectations in our previous report. The trend for the development and promotion of Apple mini LEDs is most identifiable in five years. We predict that Apple is currently developing six mini-LED support products (compared to the previous report of just two products), including a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, a 27-inch ‌iMac Pro‌ in 4Q20, a 14.1-inch BookMacBook Pro‌ (updated from 13.3 inches), a 16-inch ‌MacBook ProBook, a 10.2-inch ‌iPad‌ and a 7.9-inch mini miniiPad‌ in 2020.

Going back to Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, it stands to reason that it includes the same Magic Keyboard found in the recently released 16-inch MacBook Pro. This is a long-standing improvement given the myriad of usability issues that plagued the butterfly keyboard that Apple used for too long.

Altogether, product development at Apple appears to be progressing despite the fact that the coronavirus has forced most Apple employees to work from home. As we highlighted last week, Apple in 2020 has plans to launch a new HomePod, a new Apple TV, a new Apple Watch, budget iPads and the iPhone 12.

However, the timeline for the launch of these products is unclear, as the coronavirus has left everything in the air. While the iPhone 12, for example, may hit stores in September, there's also a good chance Apple will delay its launch until November. According to reports we've seen, Apple executives will make a final decision on the iPhone 12 launch sometime in May.

Image Source: Apple Inc.