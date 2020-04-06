100% pure just released a plant-based hand sanitizer

100% Pure Hand Sanitizer is available now, with a minimum purchase requirement of six bottles per customer, but everything ships free of charge. And when you buy it, you're not just buying something that can help you stay safe and protect you from bacteria. You are also helping the brand donate a portion of its hand sanitizers to an organization they hold dear: HealthRIGHT 360, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that provides healthcare services to homeless people and other residents of low income statewide.

But act fast, because this is a first class item!