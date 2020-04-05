Zoom CEO Responds to Security and Privacy Concerns: "We Had Some Missteps,quot;

Appearing against a background that said "we care,quot; about a heart-shaped image of planet Earth, Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan said on CNN Sunday that despite the company's recent security concerns, its " intentions are good. "

"We moved too fast … and we had some missteps," Yuan said in an interview with CNN's Brian Stelter. "We have learned our lessons and stepped back to focus on privacy and security."

Yuan previously told the Wall street journal that "he was really wrong as CEO,quot; and that he felt "the obligation to regain the trust of users,quot;.

Yuan mea culpae follow a tumultuous weeks for the video conferencing platform. Zoom has seen its use increase dramatically as people confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic have used it to keep in touch and do work and school. Yuan said in a blog post on April 1 that the company reached 200 million participants in daily meetings in March, up from 10 million in December.

Zoom has been harassed, known as Zoombombing, where unwanted guests invade a meeting. And it's been plagued with security issues, to the point that the company announced on April 2 that it would pause feature updates for 90 days to focus on privacy and security,

But security concerns about Zoom have forced some school districts, including New York City, to ban the video conferencing platform for online classes, the Washington Post reported. The New York City Department of Education told teachers not to use Zoom and hold classes using the rival Microsoft Teams service, according to the Send.

"We are still in the process of working together with them," Yuan said Sunday of the New York school system, adding: "We want Zoom to be a privacy and security company."