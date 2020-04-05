Zooey Deschanel and her boyfriend Jonathan Scott read their children's book

Book club alert!

Zooey DeschanelY Property brothers Jonathan Silver Scott he took Facebook to do a live read of him and his brother's children's book Builder brothers: big plans.

"We have great plans to read Big plansbecause we were so busy we had to clean up our schedules, "the two joked before beginning their live reading.

"I'm actually very busy," added Zooey. "I am such a mother! Taking care of children."

At the same time, Jonathan's brother. Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan He also recorded a live reading from another book in the children's book series. The couple read Brother builders: big plans.

So while the two couples have been physically separated due to social estrangement, they keep their love of reading alive, even if virtually.

At the end of their reading, Zooey and Jonathan showed viewers around the world that at the end of the book there is also a project for parents to do with their children. The project is to build your own birdhouse out of a milk carton or other things you may have around the house.