Zac Efron has no interest in keeping his Baywatch physique ripped

Zac Efron did serious work to regain his physique in 2017 Baywatch movie, but has no interest in maintaining that level of fitness in the future. The 32-year-old appeared on The hot ones this week, and he says he doesn't want to be in that kind of shape again.

Efron, who played the role of Olympic swimmer Matt Brody in the film, says it was "a very important moment." Baywatch Because he realized that when he finished, he would never go back to that kind of shape.

"Really. It was very difficult," said Efron. "You're working with almost no wiggle room, right? You have things like water under your skin that worry you, turning your six pack into a four pack. Y *** that's not … it's just stupid. "

The "Zac Efron Workout,quot; has become a popular exercise routine for those who are serious about the best form of their lives, but it is incredibly difficult. When i was filming BaywatchEfron tweeted that he spent nine days with "absolutely zero carbohydrates and sugar." He added that the only food he ate was organic protein fed grass / grass and green leafy vegetables.

Efron coach Patrick Murphy said Men's health who "threw everything,quot; at High school musical star.

"Stability training, power, mobility, sports training. He did more twice a day than anyone else he has worked with, ”Murphy said.

Last year when Efron was The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he saw his wax figure Madame Tussauds, and said he was "very impressed and scared,quot; by the recreation of his Baywatch character. Efron explained that it was "too big … for men,quot; and called it "unrealistic,quot;.

"I became very big and fond of that movie, but I don't want people to think that that's the best way to be." Be your size. I don't want to glamorize this, "said Efron.

While eating chicken wings with various hot sauces at the top of the Scoville scale, Efron said he was glad it worked and he beat it. And he admitted that he might do it again someday if the role was "something worthwhile."

However, Zac Efron is going to wait until he gets to that. Right now, he says he is "good,quot; and that the most important thing is to take care of his heart and brain.



