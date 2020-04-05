YouTube to suppress content promoting false 5G coronavirus conspiracy

YouTube said it would reduce the number of videos it recommends to users on its platform that spread false claims that 5G technology is linked to the coronavirus, The Guardian reported.

The company said it will remove videos that violate its policies. You can allow other 5G conspiracy themed content that does not mention coronavirus remain on the site as "border content." Those videos could be deleted and removed from the search results.

At least seven cell towers caught fire last week in the UK, four in the past 24 hours, after online conspiracy theories incorrectly claimed a link between cell towers and the coronavirus pandemic. One of the burning towers was not even a 5G mast.

A YouTube spokesperson said The Guardian it has "clear policies that prohibit videos promoting medically unfounded methods of preventing coronavirus rather than seeking medical treatment," adding that it had begun "cutting back on content limit recommendations such as conspiracy theories related to 5G and coronavirus, that could misinform users in harmful ways. "