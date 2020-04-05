Home Entertainment Young Chop allegedly goes into shooting against 21 wild thugs!

Young Chop allegedly goes into shooting against 21 wild thugs!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Chicago rapper / producer Young Chop has gone viral for the past few weeks, for making sensational Instagram videos where he threatens rappers. One rapper he's been going harder against is Atlanta rapper 21 Savage.

Well, last night a group of men believed to be linked to 21 Savage stopped at Young Chop's home in Atlanta, MTO News confirmed. And Young Chop pulled a pistol out of the camera and started shooting at the men.

Here's the video: The warning contains a video of Young Chop shooting weapons at people

For weeks, the Chicago producer has bragged about how tough he is on IG Live and how he carries weapons. And last night he had the opportunity to prove it.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©