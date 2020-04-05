Young Chop allegedly goes into shooting against 21 wild thugs!

Chicago rapper / producer Young Chop has gone viral for the past few weeks, for making sensational Instagram videos where he threatens rappers. One rapper he's been going harder against is Atlanta rapper 21 Savage.

Well, last night a group of men believed to be linked to 21 Savage stopped at Young Chop's home in Atlanta, MTO News confirmed. And Young Chop pulled a pistol out of the camera and started shooting at the men.

Here's the video: The warning contains a video of Young Chop shooting weapons at people

For weeks, the Chicago producer has bragged about how tough he is on IG Live and how he carries weapons. And last night he had the opportunity to prove it.

A team of Atlanta thugs that social media reports suggest were connected to rapper 21 Savage arrested Young Chop at his Atlanta home.

But Young chop was prepared, and MTO News confirmed that he aimed a gun at the invaders' attempts and fired multiple shots.

The video was taken from Young Chop's NEST doorbell camera, and he captured Chop at his door with a gun. Chop and the thugs were yelling at each other and then Chop started shooting at them.

Fortunately, MTO News learned that no one was shot.

Here's the video: The warning contains a video of Young Chop shooting weapons at people

So how did the thugs know where Young Chop lives? Well Chop posted his address on IG Live a few hours before the shooting: