WrestleMania 36 live updates, results, highlights from the second night

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down all sports except WWE and they are moving forward with their biggest annual event: WrestleMania.

The 36th edition was held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but COVID-19 moved the event to the WWE Performance Center without allowing fans to enter the venue.

WrestleMania 36 second night bouts are Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Championship against Men's Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley putting the NXT Women's Title on the line against Charlotte Flair and Edge battling Randy Orton in one last standing match. .

WrestleMania 36 night two live scores, updates

(All hours are oriental).

6:00 pm .: Welcome to the second night of Sporting News' live coverage of WrestleMania 36. Can the second night overshadow what we saw from the first night? Grab snacks, relax, relax, and follow what should be an intriguing event.

When is WrestleMania 36 in 2020?

Date: April 4-5, 2020

April 4-5, 2020 Time: 7 p.m. ET (main card)

7 p.m. ET (main card) Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and multiple locations yet to be revealed

WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and multiple locations yet to be revealed Television channel: WWE Network (PPV)

WWE Network (PPV) Live broadcast: WWE.com/livestream+

WWE WrestleMania 36 match card