WrestleMania 36 live updates, results, highlights from the second night

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down all sports except WWE and they are moving forward with their biggest annual event: WrestleMania.
The 36th edition was held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but COVID-19 moved the event to the WWE Performance Center without allowing fans to enter the venue.
WrestleMania 36 second night bouts are Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Championship against Men's Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley putting the NXT Women's Title on the line against Charlotte Flair and Edge battling Randy Orton in one last standing match. .
WrestleMania 36 night two live scores, updates
(All hours are oriental).
6:00 pm .: Welcome to the second night of Sporting News' live coverage of WrestleMania 36. Can the second night overshadow what we saw from the first night? Grab snacks, relax, relax, and follow what should be an intriguing event.
When is WrestleMania 36 in 2020?
- Date: April 4-5, 2020
- Time: 7 p.m. ET (main card)
- Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and multiple locations yet to be revealed
- Television channel: WWE Network (PPV)
- Live broadcast: WWE.com/livestream+
WWE WrestleMania 36 match card
- Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship
- John Cena vs. "The Demon,quot; Bray Wyatt
- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women's Championship
- The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory for the "RAW,quot; team championship
- Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks in a five-pack elimination match for the "SmackDown,quot; Women's Championship
- Randy Orton vs. Edge at a Last Man Standing match
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Liv Morgan vs. Natalya
