WrestleMania 36 live updates, results, highlights from Night 2

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down all sports except WWE and they are moving forward with their biggest annual event: WrestleMania.

The 36th edition was held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but COVID-19 moved the event to the WWE Performance Center without allowing fans to enter the venue.

WrestleMania 36 second night bouts are Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Championship against Men's Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley putting the NXT Women's Title on the line against Charlotte Flair and Edge battling Randy Orton in one last standing match. .

WrestleMania 36 night two live scores, updates

(All hours are oriental).

7:07 p.m .: The second night of WrestleMania 36 begins with Rhea Ripley defending the NXT women's title against Charlotte Flair. Great way to start the main card.

6:36 p.m .: Morgan defeats Natalya. After a series of pin attempts by both females, Morgan notched the last one when he reversed a Natayla pin, locked in the legs for one, two, three. A little slow but exciting in the last two minutes.

6:30 pm.: The pre-show match at WrestleMania is between Natalya and Liv Morgan in women's action. Great place for Morgan to deliver a great time against a great coach.

6:00 pm .: Welcome to the second night of Sporting News' live coverage of WrestleMania 36. Can the second night overshadow what we saw from the first night? Grab snacks, relax, relax, and follow what should be an intriguing event.

WWE WrestleMania 36 match card