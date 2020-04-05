Worshipers take communion despite warnings not to meet – Up News Info Los Angeles

THOUSAND ROBLES (CBSLA) – A church in the city of Newbury Park opened its doors on Sunday for members to receive Holy Communion.

Pastor Rob McCoy of Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Thousand Oaks resigned as City Councilman before making the controversial decision to welcome the faithful.

He said the service will follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to practice physical distancing, but will continue to violate state and county orders that classify churches as non-essential.

“The church is essential. It should not be considered non-essential and this is fundamental for us as Christians, "said Pastor McCoy." I don't want to put anyone in danger, I never have. I am fully complying with CDC standards. "

Outside of the church, the ushers stood six feet from the faithful and ensured that they also kept that distance from each other. Inside, instead of 400 chairs, there were only ten.

The fellowship itself was individually wrapped so that people would take themselves.

"It is up to the individual what is essential in their lives," said church member Jim Van Wyck. "In terms of our faith and this church, it's probably more essential than anything else."

Others were upset that the church was actually going through fellowship despite guidelines for staying home as much as possible, as coronavirus cases continue to rise locally and globally.

"I think it is really dangerous," said Jennifer Morrison. "I am also a Christian, so I understand the desire to want to worship together, but I think it is unnecessarily putting lives at risk."

Officials from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office came before the service began, making sure the social distancing order was followed, saying they had no intention of taking any enforcement action.

Pastor McCoy says that as long as the police agree to what the church is doing and are practicing social distancing, they will consider offering another communion in the coming weeks.