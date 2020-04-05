Work (out) From Home: Selena Gomez & # 39; s Trainer teaches us Pilates at home

Look at you now!
While our favorite gyms and studios are closed as we drift apart, that doesn't mean you still can't sweat.
In fact, now is the perfect time to get an approved workout from none other than Selena Gomez.
ME! exclusively caught with his coach, Shannon Nadj, which showed us a 15-move Pilates sequence that you can easily do at home, no equipment required.
Just follow Nadj in the two videos where he demonstrates a perfect 30 minute workout to do during lunchtime or even with some friends at Zoom.
If you love these moves, then you'll want to visit Nadj's Hot Pilates studio when things reopen, including her new location in Brentwood.
So grab your favorite fitness leggings and try these moves that are definitely good for you.
Instructions
Perform 10 repetitions of each movement listed below, then repeat the entire sequence 3 times for a full 30 minute total body workout.
Remember to breathe, engage your core at all times and focus on the shape.
The movements
1. Cat and cow warming up
On all fours, place your shoulder on your wrists and your hips on your knees.
Inhale into the spine as you arch your back, lift your chin and chest and look up. Exhale deeply as you stretch and round your back towards the ceiling. Return to neutral and repeat.
2. Fire hydrant + leg extension (10 repetitions on each side)
On all fours, stack your shoulder on your wrist and bend your other shoulder. Square your hips.
Raise the leg to the hip, then extend it and stretch it back. Keep your abs stretched and isolate your glutes. After 10 repetitions, switch sides.
3. Single-leg pelvic lift on toes (10 repetitions on each leg)
While lying on your back, raise one leg and place your toes on the floor, keeping your shoulders down.
Keep your pelvis square while using your glutes to lift and lower. Relax your hips and quads and keep your abs tight. Do 10 repetitions per leg.
4. Ab Crunch Toe Tap
Start this movement from your central core. While lying on your back, place your hands behind your head with your elbows wide and lengthen the back of your neck.
Roll your head up, lift your legs up on the table and squeeze them together. Lower and lift your head and legs together while lifting your abs all the time.
5. Straight leg of abdominal torsion
Lift your abs as you lift and stretch one leg up as the opposite arm reaches your toes.
Alternate legs and start movement from your central core.
6. Side plank hip dip with twist
Stack your shoulder on your wrists. Keep the neck long and the hips square. Lower your hips evenly, exhale as you twist your torso.
Keep your stable arm strong and your shoulder away from your ear and your abs tucked in while lifting and turning. Do 10 repetitions on each side.
7) Kneeling chest expansion
Kneeling high, stack your shoulders on your hips.
Reach your arms at shoulder height as you roll back. Working with your shoulders and arms, open your chest wide as you kneel down again.
Squeeze your glutes and keep your abs stretched up and up.
8. Lunge Stretch
Take a step forward, keeping your knee above your ankle. Stretch the opposite arm up and stretch the entire front of your body and your hips.
Alternate sides for 10 repetitions each. Keep your abs tucked in and your shoulders down.
9. Squat Double Jump
Stack your shoulders on your hips and your knees on your ankles. Make sure to land lightly when you jump.
Keep your abs tucked in and isolate your glutes for a total of 10 jumps.
10. Ski Squat
Stabilize your standing foot and sit in a deep squat. The opposite leg extends inward and inward.
Keep your hips square and your abs tucked in while placing the weight on your heel while standing. Try not to bounce and keep your shoulders back and down.
Do 10 repetitions on each side.
11. Curtsy Lunge + Bicep Curl
Take a step back and bend your knee a few inches off the ground. Keep your spine extended and your shoulders stacked on your hips.
Bend your elbows to bend and dig into the heel of your foot. Keep your core tight and do 10 reps per leg.
12. Triceps Hinge + Step
Go into a long lunch and stabilize your front foot. Hinge forward from the hips.
Extend your arms back with your shoulders back and relaxed. Use your abs to step back and bend your elbows.
Keep your elbows locked and your neck and spine long. After 10 repetitions, switch legs.
13. V Pull Down with High Knee Lift
Standing, reach your arms over the top in a V shape. Keep your shoulders relaxed and your neck long.
Imagine pulling a heavy barbell, strengthening your back. Raise one knee by lifting your abs. Alternate with 10 repetitions for each leg.
14. Shoulder step shoulder press combo
Standing, bring your arms to 90 degrees, shoulder height. Take a step to the side and open your arms. Relax your shoulders and keep your abs tight and your neck long.
After 10 repetitions, switch sides.
15. Plié Squat Stretch
Take a wide pose with your pointed toes. Bend your knees while keeping your torso stacked and your pelvis square.
Inhale deeply. Stand up straight, stretch your arms above and exhale for a long time. Feel the stretch down the side of your body and down the front. Keep your abs engaged.
