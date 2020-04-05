With remote mode campaigns, Pandemic Upends Battle for Congress – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – When John Hickenlooper, a former Colorado governor and current Democratic nominee for the Senate, began another campaign event via Facebook Live last week, he stated the obvious for his virtual audience.

"The nature of the campaigns has changed," Hickenlooper said as he relayed his message to the political world from his family room in a joint appearance with Kathleen Sebelius, a former Obama administration health and human services secretary who was back in Kansas. we talk about dealing with the coronavirus. "These times really are different, and we are going to do things differently this season."

Hickenlooper, who hopes to oust Republican Senator Cory Gardner, is not the only one adjusting to a radically changed campaign reality. The sudden onslaught of the coronavirus has overturned the races of the nation's Congress, as many were just beginning, altering the political landscape in unpredictable ways and forcing candidates in the battle for the Senate and House to adapt to unique circumstances.

Campaign officials and strategists are trying to carefully play the new reality. The crisis could be a boost for incumbents who have a built-in advantage in serving constituents at a time when voters are on edge and in need. But it is also illuminating a potentially unflattering spotlight on Washington's response to the pandemic, which could hurt lawmakers already facing an uphill climb for reelection.

While waiting for new polls and other information, it is difficult to assess who can win.

"There are multiple logical scenarios, but it is too early to know," said Nathan L. Gonzales, editor of the nonpartisan Inside Elections newsletter. "The answer is just beginning and there won't be enough race-specific data to jump to a radical conclusion for at least a few weeks."

The truth is, the Rotary Club lunches, community gatherings, knock on doors, and fundraising receptions that are normally the lifeblood of Congressional careers are long gone. They're being replaced by tele-city rooms focused on how to deal with pandemics, virtual fundraising meetings, and appeals to contribute not to campaigns, but to nonprofit community groups like headlines and challengers trying to stay relevant in a grim news cycle dominated by a single topic over which they have no control.

In one example, Senator Thom Tillis, a top Republican facing a tough reelection fight this fall in North Carolina, has been making daily conference calls for voters to ask questions about the pandemic. They are an opportunity for Tillis, whose polls show to be very unpopular in his state, to present himself more as a social worker who caters to the needs of voters than as a politician who clings to his seat in a closed race (START OPTIONAL CUTTING ). In Arizona, Senator Martha McSally, another struggling Republican, announced that she would spend 15 days raising money for the Salvation Army, not her political organization. Theresa Greenfield, a Democratic challenger in Iowa hoping to replace Republican Senator Joni Ernst, has been urging Iowa residents to donate to food banks.

Applying his unique experience to the situation, Mark Kelly, a Democrat and former astronaut trying to kick McSally out, has been offering advice on dealing with isolation during the long days he spends at home based on his time in space.

Governor Steve Bullock of Montana, who decided to run for the Senate only in March after saying for months that he was not interested in the job, is at the center of his state's response to the pandemic. As the only acting governor running for the Senate this year, Bullock, who hopes to defeat current Republican Senator Steve Daines, has the potential advantage of being in the limelight as Montanans face the outbreak, avoiding the Typical difficulties that challengers face when trying to get the attention of a known headline.

The audio leaked last week from a conference call between the nation's governors and President Donald Trump in which Bullock challenged the president for lack of evidence of supplies. And Bullock regularly appears on television to talk about the situation in his state. Republicans acknowledge that he could benefit from his high-profile leadership role, but warn that it could also hurt him if the state's response is deemed poor or failed.

For now, the situation has given Bullock the opportunity to portray himself as superior to the partisan fray, as his advisers insist that he is not thinking in terms of the political details.

"There will be a time for a campaign, and he looks forward to it," said Matt McKenna, the governor's political adviser. "But right now he is focused on fighting this pandemic, keeping Montanans safe, and getting the frontline resources for the workers they need."

Aspirants to the House have also tried to emphasize their constituent work. Representative Harley Rouda, D-Calif., Diverted campaign volunteers from their regular calls, directing them to contact older adults for wellness checks. Representative Colin Allred, a Democrat from Texas, has used his email list to send fundraising links to local food banks.

The National Committee of the Republican Congress, normally a stronghold for Trump's insults and cutting-edge partisan attacks, used its Twitter account on Friday to circulate a guidance link for small businesses on how to obtain newly available loans through stimulus. recently enacted economic law. In a memo, the committee, the campaign arm of House Republicans, also urged candidates to watch their tone in messages to voters.

"At times like this, you should ask yourself if your press release or sarcastic comment is in bad taste," the note says. Some incumbents have already experienced the risks of being closely tied to the government's response to the pandemic. During a tele-town hall, Tillis, who faces a challenge from Cal Cunningham, a former Democratic state lawmaker, was criticized by a constituent who said the economic relief measures enacted in Washington in recent weeks, including direct payments of $ 1,200 to taxpayers, Not enough.

While most of those who spoke did not seem concerned about politics and more interested in learning how to collect unemployment benefits and other aid, a woman named Sarah lashed out at Tillis for what she said were restrictive policies of permanence in the home that, according to her, were hurting the economy and the cost of working families. The nation's elected leaders, he said, should make tough decisions to minimize the impact of the coronavirus while keeping the country running.

"Your single check to my family will not help us recover from what we are experiencing right now," said the woman, who declined to share her last name. "I just find this prolonged blockade outrageous."

Tillis offered a meandering response, but stood firm in defense of the current social distancing program.

"If we send everyone back to work, I guarantee that the peak will be higher, the number of hospital beds will be less, and people will die," he said. "What we're trying to do is minimize that, flatten the curve and get back to work."

The crisis has given several Republican senators in highly competitive races the opportunity to emphasize their role both in designing the $ 2 billion stimulus package and in helping to secure the necessary medical supplies for their states. Gardner, who is trying to stop Hickenlooper, said he used the connections he made through his work on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to help secure 100,000 masks for Colorado from one million Taiwan donated to the states.

Republican campaign officials said they urged senators to focus on the crisis, rather than switching to campaign mode.

"The only orientation we have is to be a senator," said Kevin McLaughlin, executive director of the Republican National Senate Committee. "Stay in touch with people, be a point of reference, just do your job."

The Daines Senate website, which hoped to escape a contest with Bullock, reflects that approach. Features a compilation of favorable Montana media video clips of Daines' role in coronavirus relief legislation, including a White House shout from Vice President Mike Pence, under the headline "Sen. Daines is fighting for Montana in COVID-19. ”Communications on the benefits he had promoted were also highlighted, including a chronology of his role.

Some analysts said they were skeptical that Senate headlines would receive a bounce from the legislative package. Gonzales suggested that even in this extraordinary environment, the battle for control of the Senate would come down to Trump's public perception.

"In the end, I hope that voters will return to their partisan corners and the most competitive Senate races will be significantly affected by the president's position," he said.

Democrats are counting on that, too, signaling public dissatisfaction with the president's response.

"In this evolving crisis, people want reliable information and stable leadership," said Lauren Passalacqua, spokeswoman for the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee. "Democrats focus on solutions to address the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate its impact on their states, by sharing resources, organizing virtual city councils with experts, and working to support their communities."

One thing both sides agree on is that, even given the stakes in the fight for control of Congress, the campaign is not the most important thing on anyone's mind right now.

"We have to deal with this," McLaughlin, the head of the Senate Republican campaign group, said of the pandemic. "If we don't fix this, it just doesn't matter."