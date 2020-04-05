Willian says renewal of Chelsea's contract beyond the summer is & # 39; unlikely & # 39; | Football news





Willian joined Anzhi Makhachkala's Chelsea in August 2013

Willian says it is "unlikely,quot; that he will sign a new contract to stay in Chelsea beyond the summer.

The Brazil international, who previously revealed that he was expecting a three-year extension with Chelsea only offering two-year terms, is out of contract at the end of June.

Willian has promised to watch the 2019-20 season at Chelsea, which rejected a series of Barcelona offers in 2018 for the 31-year-old.

Talking to Fox Sports Futebol FileWillian said: "I have built something fantastic in Chelsea.

"I especially appreciate the fans and the people who work there, and I have felt very settled."

"Everyone knows that my contract expires in a few months and it looks like it will be difficult to secure an extension. I think it is unlikely to renew because Chelsea offered me a two-year contract, I asked for three and ended up there

"There were no further talks or negotiations. Chelsea said three years would be impossible, so at the moment it seems unlikely to extend, but nothing is impossible."

Willian has scored seven goals with Frank Lampard this season

"We don't know what could happen. We could suddenly come to an agreement, but what I can say today is that my contract has ended and I will be free to negotiate with any club."

Willian has been in Chelsea for seven years, winning two Premier League titles and also lifting the FA Cup, the League League, and the Europa League.

The winger also reiterated his desire to stay in Europe, should his stay in London end.

"Right now I am not thinking of going back to Brazil and my goal is to stay in Europe," added Willian.

"I think I still have room to do it in the current market and continue playing at the highest level for a few more years. My goal is to stay in Europe."

Arsenal, Tottenham and Juventus have monitored Willian's situation, while Barcelona also considered a move in January.

"There has been a lot of speculation in the past few months, but there has been nothing concrete," Willian said.

"The only offer for me from Barcelona was in 2018 after the World Cup,quot; Willian

"The last negotiations I had were with Chelsea. The only offer for me from Barcelona was in 2018 after the World Cup. Chelsea did not accept that year because they did not want to sell me."

"It is just speculation (linking him to Barcelona and Juventus) and it is nothing concrete, as is usually the case."

If he doesn't move to another European club, then Willian would enjoy the opportunity to return to Corinthians, where he started his career in Brazil.

"To be honest, I can't say if I will end up going back to Brazil to finish my career or if I will do it in Europe or anywhere else," he said.

"If I end up going back to Brazil, Corinthians would be a great club for me to end my playing career."

"It's where I made my way and I really like it. I'm a professional and I wouldn't rule out any other club, but since I have a special bond with the Corinthians, that would be more likely."