Widow, in an emotional CNN interview, remembers the last moments with her husband

Maura Lewinger was forced to say goodbye to her husband, Joe, practically when she died of complications from the coronavirus last weekend.

Joe Lewinger, a father of three, an assistant principal and basketball coach on Long Island, was 42 years old. When Joe's doctor notified Maura that Joe had no more time, she made an appointment for her husband one last time and thanked him for making her feel loved. and loved every day, according to CNN.

Maura, who described herself as "devastated,quot; by her passing, said Joe wrote his love letters every morning and left them in his lunch box. They detailed how much it meant to him and highlighted their plans together for the next day or weekend.

"No matter what you're talking about, Joe was always listening," Maura told CNN's Erin Burnett. "I always felt like you were the most important person in the room."

When the doctor told Maura that Joe's pulse was gone, she played her wedding song and "that was it," she recalled. Joe, who leaves one son and two daughters, reportedly had no pre-existing conditions and started with mild symptoms that included a lesser degree.

Around St. Patrick's Day, his fever increased and he began to have trouble breathing, according to CNN. Joe and Maura spent their last two days constantly FaceTiming, as she tried to calm him down and make sure he didn't feel alone.

"I thanked him for being the most amazing husband and for making me feel appreciated and loved." Maura Lewinger describes how to say goodbye to her husband during FaceTime when he died of coronavirus. "Then the doctor picked up the phone and said, 'I'm sorry. But there's no more pulse.'" pic.twitter.com/sBbg6hxWgj – CNN (@CNN) April 4, 2020

Maura appeared on CNN on Friday to share her story and strongly advise the public to practice social distancing and stay home whenever possible.