Why did Clare Crawley keep her dress from her separation from Juan Pablo Galavis?

There is a revenge dress and there is a rupture dress …
Is it safe to say that Bachelorette party star Clare Crawley She had one of the most memorable breakout dresses in Bachelor Nation history.
When I was a contestant on The Bachelor In 2014, the 39-year-old star gaped when he canceled things with Juan Pablo Galavis.
As many fans will remember, Crawley fought back and told the 38-year-old leader exactly how he felt during the finale.
"Do you know how I feel? Do you know when I made my decision?" the soccer star asked the blonde beauty.
"I don't care," she replied, as she started to walk away from him. "I lost respect for you. Because, I'll tell you what, I thought I knew what kind of man you were, what you put me through, I would never want my children to have a father like you."
While many assumed High school the star would have gotten rid of her famous asymmetric teal dress, recently shared that this was not the case.
Taking into account the Instagram stories, Clare revealed that she still had her cocktail number, that she still had her luxurious beads.
"Clean cabinets today … sound familiar?" He captioned his post, which has now expired, but has been shared by his fans. Fun fact: The entire zipper is ripped apart and unusable because I ripped this dress off as soon as I got in the car. "
Despite the circumstances, he explained the main reasons for holding on to the elegant piece.
"2 reasons why I kept it: 1) Cary made beads by hand and it meant the world to me," he wrote. "2) It was the most powerful moment of my life."
Interestingly, Clare recently applauded Juan Pablo … after he tried to cast a shadow in his upcoming season of High school.
"I just saw the BOYS for the @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and it will be INTERESTING to see the KIDS hit them in their 20s …" the soccer star said in March. "I think this COULD be the 3rd SEASON that I'm going to watch."
Within hours, Clare replied.
"And yet here you are, over 99% of them, and you still can't practice compassion and kindness …" he said.
At this time, it is unclear when the next season of High school will air after production was postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic.
