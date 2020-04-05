Why did Clare Crawley keep her dress from her separation from Juan Pablo Galavis?

There is a revenge dress and there is a rupture dress …

Is it safe to say that Bachelorette party star Clare Crawley She had one of the most memorable breakout dresses in Bachelor Nation history.

When I was a contestant on The Bachelor In 2014, the 39-year-old star gaped when he canceled things with Juan Pablo Galavis.

As many fans will remember, Crawley fought back and told the 38-year-old leader exactly how he felt during the finale.

"Do you know how I feel? Do you know when I made my decision?" the soccer star asked the blonde beauty.

"I don't care," she replied, as she started to walk away from him. "I lost respect for you. Because, I'll tell you what, I thought I knew what kind of man you were, what you put me through, I would never want my children to have a father like you."