Why did Channing Tatum and Jessie J break up again?

Channing Tatum Y Jessie J She struggled to make their relationship work before recently closing the relationship again.

ME! News confirmed on Saturday that the 39-year-old man Magic mike 32-year-old British pop star and actor Jessie J They have parted ways for the second time.They started dating in late 2018 and parted just over a year later, then reconciled last January.

A source close to Channing told E! The news that the two were back together for a while to try to make it work "but the same problems kept popping up," adding that "they love and care for each other," but they just didn't work as a couple.

A different source had told E! News Saturday that Channing and Jessie's recent separation was "friendly and that,quot; they realized they were better as friends. "

The source close to Channing added Sunday that the actor returned to his Raya account, which he had established last year.

The tabloid of the United Kingdom Sun, who first reported the breakup, also said Saturday that Channing was already active again on Raya, a member-only private dating app that has reportedly also been used by celebrities.