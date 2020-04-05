Who is inside the pearls? Evan Rachel Wood in Season 3, Episode 4 – Deadline

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains details about tonight Westworld season 3 episode 4 "The mother of the exiles" on HBO.

Dolores took over tonight, in more ways than one. In the last staggering moments, we saw her completely dominate Tessa Thompson's Charlotte Hale (it turns out we don't know her that well, even after last Sunday's deep episode) as & # 39; Halores & # 39; (the combined version of Dolores and Charlotte). Halores seized the reigns of Delos by throwing the Man in Black in a madhouse. Their support was needed to prevent Serac (Vincent Cassel) from taking over Delos. With the Man out of the picture, we will see how everything unfolds soon. As Dolores began to launch her revolutionary revolution with the support of Caleb (Aaron Paul) tonight, we learned much more about the hosts who are in the real world, that is, Martin Connells and former Shogun World teacher, Musashi, who directs Thandie. Newton & # 39; s Maeve to a bloody fate. Dolores herself, Evan Rachel Wood, is here tonight so it all makes sense to us.

Tonight we saw a lot of Dolores, inside her own body and Charlotte Hale, to say the least. Given as Westworld They are known to have two timelines at the same time, all of the moments in tonight's episode: did they occur on two different timelines? Halores and Man in Black in one and then Dolores and Caleb in another?

No. I think a lot of this happened simultaneously. I think we jumped a bit at the beginning of episode 3, kind of like when Dolores rebuilt Hale for the first time, probably months before Caleb, but no, I think, as far as I know, for now, and what the audience should feel that they are all on the same timeline.

So can Dolores coexist in different bodies at the same time?

Yes. I think what we're going to be playing with this season is showing the audience that, you know, they are codes and that their bodies are not who they are. And we explored that a lot with the character of Hale and the feeling that you are in the wrong skin, and there are many metaphors floating around, but yes, I think she can exist in multiple ways.

There is that continuous gestural gesture – the caress of the face – that we see continuously in Westworld We saw him here tonight when Dolores strokes the face of the Man in Black at the end of the episode. Going back to the first season, we saw Bernard stroking Dolores' face. Explain about the importance of this recurring gesture in Westworld-talk.

It's kind of a trademark of Dolores, which started with Arnold, and it's something that I became the character in, like I had certain gestures and certain movements that are his. I think it's also to show that AI (artificial intelligence) can be connected that way. Be cute, and this is your way of reaching out and connecting. At least I feel like that's what it means for Dolores. Either it is Dolores being tender or she is giving you the kiss of death. It is one or the other. There is no middle ground.

Catch us up with Dolores and the man in black. Her younger self William (Jimmi Simpson) loved Dolores so much. But in the last few days here, Dolores really does have an ax to fight him, even throwing him into a madhouse, largely due to how abusive he has become in the game.

Yes. I think the Man in Black could look like someone who was a sociopath or psychopath like that. And a lot of times, those people can seem really normal on the surface, but obviously when you put them in an environment where no one is watching, and he can be who he really is, this other thing breaks loose. I think the tragic thing about the relationship is that she really came alive with him, and he knows it, and he knows it was real, and he has no idea how to get it back, and that's why it's devastating to him. And I think what is so devastating to her not only turned into this abusive nightmare for Dolores, but I think she convinced herself that it was not real, and she knows, deep down, that it was, and is just a shame and shame with those two.

In fact, it is a complex relationship.

Yes, but I think he fell in love with himself through her too, and I think she mentions that in the first season. You know she said you've unlocked something in me, and she says I'm not a key. So I don't know if she had ever been on a level playing field with him or if it had ever worked, but it's a tragedy overall.

Do we still know what Dolores wants with the great prediction supercomputer, Roboam?

We do not know yet. We know after episode 3 that she wants to start a revolution. So, I think it is the first time that, as an audience, we go: "Oh, okay, a revolution is not domination." What is he talking about and what does he look like? And I think, given her conversations with Caleb and revealing that the system is plotting people's lives for them and that free will doesn't exist, she's seeing that the real world is a lot like Westworld, and she says she's going to cut the system cable and show the world what it really is. Now again this is heroic or a nightmare or both because revolutions are bloody, and revolutions are scary, and revolutions are not always what they are or how they are represented. They are not always heroic. Change is difficult and change is painful, so I think it is still up for debate whether Dolores is there to help or hurt. We are not sure yet.

Does Dolores have a deeper history with Serac that we don't know yet? He is so threatened by her.

Because the system cannot read it, and he lives his life according to the system, and I think that is why he is really afraid of Dolores, because she has the processing capacity that her machine has, maybe not so many thoughts for second, but she is really the only one who can come face to face with him, because she is probably related more to that piece of machinery than to any human. She understands it. She speaks your language. So, given the power that he has and the books that he read in Season 2 that were, you know, decoding humans, and given that access, I think we're really going to see how things explode.

Dolores tells Caleb "we are going after the person who took your future", this is before they misuse the money in Liam's account. Will we see that plot unfold?

Absolutely. You know, once again Caleb remains a mystery to the public. We keep seeing these flashbacks, and he has this kind of tortured past, and you know he served in the military, but we don't quite know what it means.

So is there a connection between Liam and Caleb?

I don't know if there is a connection between Liam and Caleb, per se, but I don't think we've delved into Caleb's character, and I don't think we've gotten to the center of his maze yet.

Well, let's name the five pearls that Dolores has. Charlotte is one. Do we know the other? Is one of the pearls Dr. Robert Ford?

Well, who do we know is a host now? There's one in Charlotte Hale, one in Martin Connells, the Tommy Flanagan character. Bernard is one. So I think there is one more unexplained.

Dr. Robert Ford would always call Bernard an "old friend", but tonight Connells calls Bernard his "only friend" at the end of the episode.

Well, it is advisable to pay attention to the dialogue about Westworld Because everything can be related to something else, and there are many repeated images and many repeated lines, very similar to the code, so small differences like "just friend" and "old friend" can mean a lot.

And then Musashi, we don't know who's inside him, do we?

We make. We know who is in everyone.

Is it teddy?

It's Dolores Dolores kills Maeve like Musashi. She is in Musashi, she is in Connells, and she is in Hale. She is all pearls that were copies of her. And if you notice, Connells' tie is this blue that matches the blue dress, and Musashi is also dressed in blue. They all have these little hints of blue there.

Well, the reason I was leaning towards Dr. Ford within Connells was because of the "friend" reference.

It was definitely Dolores. Yes, she is his only friend (Bernard's). No, Dr. Robert Ford and not Teddy.

How are you doing during all this coronavirus weather?

All good. I am more concerned with the people who are going to lose their homes and do not have medical care and how we are going to recover from this just as a country with the economy and everything. But I personally am fine. You know I have a close family unit and have been homeschooling my son and just trying to garden and take piano lessons and do all the things I always put off, now we all have plenty of time to do and keep our spirits up. But again, I think it's the extroverts who are really going crazy right now. Like me and my introverted friends we are like we've been preparing for this our whole lives. As scary as it is for a lot of people, and I'm definitely not downplaying that at all, you know, the upside is. A lot of people have hit the reset button and recovered a little bit, which is good.

One of the questions that I've been asking those associated with Westworld With all that is going on, how has the meaning of the program changed for you in the current COVID-19 climate?

It's kind of scary, because when we were filming season three, in the future, you know, everyone was wearing masks, and this is before the pandemic, obviously. So on set we feel like we've already experienced this in a weird way, and now it's happening in the real world. They (the creators and writers) have done a very good job of being able to predict where we are going, and while this is a science fiction show, it is very grounded in reality, and if people don't I don't get it, they should do it because they need to learn about what's going on. It's actually affecting them now, and the repercussions of this later could be quite frightening. Obviously Westworld it's a fairy tale and a warning tale, but you know these things are really happening, you know? Somehow, the system determines our destinies, and at the moment it is not determined by a giant machine. Or is that it? I do not know. But the show has changed the way I see the world. The way I view social media has changed. It has definitely made me a little more paranoid and asking more questions, which I don't think is a bad thing.