What is IndyCar iRacing? How virtual races, drivers, full time and more work

Coronavirus has closed almost all sporting events, but IndyCar fans can still get their race solution, more or less.

Welcome to iRacing, an online motorsports simulation platform founded in 2004. With all IndyCar races canceled during the month of August, the league has partnered with iRacing and NBC to provide entertainment to fans in the meantime.

A race of six IndyCar iRacing Challenge It started last weekend with a career at virtual Watkins Glen International. This weekend's race will air at 2:30 p.m. by NBCSN. NBC Sports' leading IndyCar broadcast team Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Paul Tracy (analyst) and Townsend Bell (analyst) will call the action.

Below is everything you need to know about iRacing and IndyCar's new virtual racing series, including the schedule and participating drivers.

What is iRacing?

It's important to remember: This is not just a silly racing video game like Need for Speed. It is a realistic racing simulator.

Anyone can sign up to compete on iRacing.com, but there are system requirements.

A description of iRacing, courtesy of your site:

"iRacing is the world's best racing portal. Whether you want to experience a NASCAR Cup car, a World of Outlaws Sprint car, an open-wheel IndyCar, an Australian Supercar, an IMSA prototype or a Touring Car, or the latest – A FIA Grand Prix car, iRacing online racing simulations offer them all. "All you need is a computer equipped with one or more USB ports, and a digital wheel / pedal or gamepad backed by a high-speed Internet connection. IRacing does the job for you by organizing and managing more than 50 official series, or you can choose to compete in over 400 private leagues or launch your own hosted events. "

iRacing was founded in 2004 by Dave Kaemmer, co-founder of Papyrus Design Group, and John Henry, the primary owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, as well as co-owner of NASCAR's Roush Fenway Racing. iRacing.com has developed several formal alliances, including NASCAR, IndyCar, International Speedway Corporation, Speedway Motorsports, IMSA, World of Outlaws, Mazda Motorsports, McLaren Racing, Williams F1, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Skip Barber Racing School and General Motors.

INDYCAR iRacing Challenge Calendar

Date INDYCAR race postponed iRacing race iRacing winner 28th March Firestone Grand Prix of Saint Petersburg (March 15) The American Red Cross Grand Prix at Watkins Glen International Sage Karam April 4 Alabama Honda Grand Prix Alabama Honda Grand Prix – April 11 – "Driver's Choice,quot; – April 18th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach "Random drawing,quot; – April 25th AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge at the Circuit of the Americas Circuit of the americas – May 2 – Non-INDYCAR "dream,quot; track –

What current drivers are there at INDYCAR iRacing?

The entry list represents 15 different teams or organizations competing in the NTT IndyCar Series and a driver field that has accumulated 189 NTT IndyCar Series victories and 14 series championships, including five-time series champion Scott Dixon and three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Ed Carpenter, who joined this week.

In addition to the 28 IndyCar drivers, NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is also in the competition. Johnson finished 16th last weekend at Watkins Glen after starting 19th.

All IndyCar iRacing Challenge races are exhibition events, so entry lists will vary each week. However, many current IndyCar drivers are committed to competing in iRacing for the foreseeable future.

Below is the current field of IndyCar pilots competing in the event on April 4.