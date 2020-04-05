Wendy Williams hits fans with a gorgeous spring look after revealing the best news

Wendy Williams is back! Starting tomorrow, her fans will be able to watch the Wendy Williams show because her favorite star will air from her home. This news stunned his fans, and people made sure to show the host of the TV show their endless love.

Many fans told Wendy that they greatly missed her and praised this decision.

Someone said: ‘Yesssss !!!! I NEED hot topics! Quarantine without hot topics is like slow torture, "and another follower posted this:" Is that booth in the corner? ️❤️ I can't wait for Wendy at home. "

A commenter said: ‘yes !!! I was getting tired of repetitions! "And another follower said:" Finally! We can share our morning with you again. "

Wendy also showed off a gorgeous new spring look just to brighten up her fans' days during these tough times we're living in.

The Fabs loved this cool new look that they flaunted in this recent photo shoot.

Somoene told Wendy that she definitely has to keep this new makeup artist that she has: "Yes, you need to keep this makeup artist on."

Many people also said that Wendy has been flourishing since she left Kevin, and these days, she is living her best life.

BET reported the other day that television presenter Talk, Wendy, whose show aired on March 12 due to the increase in coronavirus cases in New York City, will re-air on April 6.

She will be filming from her home like many television presenters do these days. People around the world spend most of their time inside their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Life seems strange these days, and people can't wait for things to return to normal.



