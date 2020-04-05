Wedding planner Mindy Weiss' advice to re-plan your big day

Thanks to the coronavirus, people around the world are struggling to plan events of any kind.
In Hollywood, big events like Met Gala, the Olympics and major concert tours are postponed indefinitely. Some are changing dates for fall, when the pandemic is likely to run its course, while others, such as the Olympics, will be rescheduled for next year.
Unfortunately, this also means Katy PerryY Orlando Bloom, Lala KentY Randall Emmett and potentially Princess beatriz They are having to squeeze the brakes at their fairytale weddings.
But the impact of the coronavirus also extends to people every day. Brides, grooms and their wedding planners are struggling to find out if their big day will really happen on the day they originally planned.
Fortunately, celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss, who frequently works with the Kardashians, CiaraY Russell Westbrook Y Justin Y Hailey Bieber, he is saying to E! Report your next steps to any loving bird wondering what to do at this challenging time.
To find out what advice the celebrity wedding planner has, check out our exclusive questions and answers below!
ME!: Have you ever had a wedding postponed or canceled? How has this pandemic affected you?
MW: I have never had to deal with something like this. In 2008, you know that when everything was blocked, nobody canceled but their budgets became different just because of everyone's different reaction towards 2008. But with this, it was a new territory for me, but we knew what to do and immediately we started to try to re-book. Because we have all of our parties, I still have a party on Memorial Day weekend, we still haven't left it yet. May, everyone is questioning May!
E!: Do you think postponing spring weddings until fall is a smart move?
MW: I think it is very safe. It is a good time of year. Part of the problem actually, brides and grooms are very attached to their wedding date. And to think about a month, a season, a date and, in some cases, a completely different year, we have to overcome that emotional obstacle. So it took a while for people to get engaged. And with them taking a little time to commit, and everyone else looking for new dates, we were missing (re-booking) dates, so it became a challenge. But I only have a job that is not in the position that we have had to postpone; We can't seem to find the correct date. Everyone was traveling, it was in Denver the first week of April. Thus, it becomes an inconvenience not only for the bride, families but also for all travelers. But airlines have been somewhat forgiving, but not very.
E!: What is the biggest challenge posed by the coronavirus?
MW: Rebook sellers and find a date where everyone is happy. I have been very lucky with vendors. But here's the problem: Let's say the photographer is not available on that (new) date and they are already committed, so they just lose all that money? So therein lies the problem. Because in everyone's contract, you are really responsible for the deposit and the full payment if you don't book again.
E!: Weddings are normally stressful, but under the current climate in this world, what tips do you have for brides on how to stay calm?
MW: I am a very calm person anyway, so I can find a sense of humor in anything, but I have to be very careful here because nobody is seeing humor in this, which I understand. But number one, you have absolutely no control over this. So you have to cry on the date, I really feel that if you are giving up that date, people have to cry on it. I have some couples who are getting married that day and then they still have the big celebration and another wedding in front of all their family and friends, which is really cool. I have three weddings like this. Zoom has been everything for everyone.
E!: Are some couples getting married virtually?
MW: Yes. They are going to get married virtually. Couples are getting married, but they are practically bringing their closest family and friends to see.
E!: Who orders it?
MW: The latter case, the rabbi approached! Isn't that great These are people that, there is something with the numbers. There is something about the dates and they are committed to celebrating that date. Then. Others have just changed (their date).
E!: How do you recommend that the couple tell their guests about the new date, especially if family and friends are asking 100 questions, are they already stressed? Which is the best strategy?
MW: If you have postponed it and have another date, you should inform people immediately. If you do not have another date but you know you are going to postpone it, you should send a paperless publication, a text message, & # 39; due to the coronavirus … more information to follow … & # 39;
E!: What about monogrammed items with the original date, how do you make it work? I think the couple knows they are going to lose money right now, but is it recoverable?
MW: Well, anything engraved, if you go to a good engraver, you can redo the engraving. But if the napkins have the date, look, if you have a great sense of humor, personally the night before at the rehearsal dinner, I'd cross out the date and write the new one. I mean, that's funny. For me that is funny. But you will probably lose money. Also, the stationers, the printers have been quite generous. They are printing cards by cost, you know your date change card. Everyone is kicking. Even the florists who have ordered flowers, the ones that came very fast have been giving them away and trying to make everything work. I thought that was great, too. Monogram theme, that's a great question, but I think you have to reorder if you are a traditionalist because the new date will become your day. These people have dreamed of their weddings for a long time and some people don't see humor in this and just want to forget about that date and move on. But the guests have really been very understanding and feel bad.
E!: Are there any other tips or things you've learned along the way that might be helpful for girlfriends or couples right now?
MW: I think I'm putting things on quickly. Don't wait unless you are planning to enter 2021. I would try to get the day and sellers (ordered) as fast as possible because there are also thousands of people searching. I think it is a great way, even in quarantine, to be with your partner. This is a test in itself, this is better than therapy. This is compromising, living, going through a tragedy together, a challenge, a tragedy. This is something that, this is a test. This is a test for everyone, so if you can get through this on the other extreme, you will always have a story. This will be your story! Like, 'Oh, remember in 2020 …?' But after a while, no one will want to know anything about it anymore, they will be eager for their new date, their wedding, celebrate, move on. It's time to move on and get to the happy place.
