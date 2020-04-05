We are in a dispute with our Ford dealer

Q. A year ago, my son bought a 2014 Ford Fusion. We recently went to the 30,000 mile service only to discover that the car had 11 swollen lug nuts on the wheels. I had never heard of such a thing, so I Googled "bloated nuts,quot; only to find that there is a huge class action lawsuit going on. I called Ford's garage, got the service manager, and explained that I had discovered this. He said he would still have to pay. He also said that he could only install Ford nuts when I requested regular nuts. I ended up paying for nuts that could potentially be stranded with a flat tire, because the nuts are really difficult to remove. I am the co-debtor of the loan. My son is only 24 years old. I want to make sure you don't take advantage of it and don't drive an unsafe vehicle. What can we do about it?

TO. This is a common problem with various vehicle manufacturers when the nut uses an aluminum or chrome cap. Water collects under the cap and rust swells the nut, making it difficult to remove. I have no idea why the dealer told him that he could only install the same part of Ford. A quick online checkup found 20 chrome solid nuts that would fit in your car for $ 20, a cheap and simple solution.

Q. Are there any recalls on my 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

TO. There are two easy methods to check to see if your vehicle has been recalled. Call your local Jeep dealer and they can check for open (unrepaired) withdrawals. The second is to go to www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your vehicle's 17-digit vehicle identification number. Once entered, all applicable market withdrawals will be listed.

Q. My daughter has a 2008 Subaru Outback and she just informed me that the airbag was removed. She never fixed it because she doesn't have the money. My questions are: do you have to pay for a withdrawal like that? How does she get it fixed?

TO. The removal of the airbag will be done free of charge. Most withdrawals are made free of charge over the life of the vehicle. All you need to do is call your local Subaru dealer and let them know you have been notified of an airbag recall. The dealer will order the necessary parts and make an appointment to make the removal.

Q. I bought my second-hand 2017 Honda Accord. It's a great car and it's approaching 30,000 miles. I called four different Honda dealerships and got four different answers about what needs to be done within 30,000 miles. My question is, what needs to be repaired within 30,000 miles?

TO. Honda cars are quite interesting as the car really tells you what work needs to be done. A screen will appear on the instrument panel with a wrench icon. If there is an A code, it is time for an oil change. If there is a B, the oil should be changed and the brakes, steering and suspension components need inspection. In addition, there are secondary maintenance items, a code 1 means to rotate the tires, code 2 means to replace the engine, air and cabin filters. Some dealers and repair shops have developed their own mileage-based maintenance programs, which can add to the confusion.

Q. My 2013 Honda CR-V runs between 20-25 miles per hour. I'm not sure if it's an engine or transmission problem. I've had a couple of mechanics watch it, but can't seem to figure it out. I would like to get one more year of the vehicle without putting too much money into it.

TO. If typical driving problems have been addressed, the problem is probably related to the transmission torque converter. Repair requires replacing the torque converter, rinsing the fluid, and upgrading the computer. Repair is not covered by any warranty. If it were my vehicle, and I'd only keep it for another 12 months, I'd just put up with the vibration.