Wayne Rooney says the treatment of footballers during talks about pay cuts is a & # 39; disgrace & # 39; | Football news

Wayne Rooney has attacked the government and the Premier League, saying the players are 'easy targets'.

Wayne Rooney has criticized both the government and the Premier League for putting the country's best footballers in a "no win situation,quot; over the issue of wage cuts, calling his interventions "a disgrace."

The former England captain, who now plays in the Championship with Derby, wrote a passionate column in the Sunday time in which he claimed that his fellow professionals were being aligned as "easy targets,quot; in the broader response to the coronavirus crisis.

Rooney made it clear that he had the means and the will to make significant financial contributions, be it in the form of salary cuts or direct donations to the NHS, but he felt that public pressure exerted on the players was futile.

The 30 percent postponement or pay cut strategy suggested by the Premier League was discussed in a conference call with the Association of Professional Footballers and the Association of League Managers on Saturday, but the players union later released a statement suggesting that such a move could result in £ 200m tax deficit.

In this context, open appeals to soccer players to commit to financial measures by key political figures, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, have not been well received.

"If the government approached me to financially help nurses or buy ventilators, I would be proud to do so, as long as I knew where the money was going," Rooney wrote.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has asked players to accept pay cuts

"I'm in a position where I could give up something. Not all footballers are in the same position. Suddenly, though, the whole profession has come into being with demand for 30 percent pay cuts across the board. scopes Why are footballers suddenly the scapegoats?

"The way the last few days unfolded is a disgrace. He (Hancock) was supposed to be giving the nation the latest on the biggest crisis we've faced in our lives. Why did the footballers pay even in your head Are you desperate to divert attention from your government's handling of this pandemic?

Rooney continued to question the wisdom of the Premier League by getting ahead of behind-the-scenes conversations involving players with their own proposals for radical downsizing.

"It seemed strange to me because any other decision in this process was kept behind closed doors, but this had to be announced publicly," he added. "Why? It feels like it's to embarrass the players, force them into a corner where they have to foot the bill for the lost revenue."

"In my opinion, now is a no win situation. Whatever you look at it, we are easy targets."