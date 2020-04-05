Wayne Rooney: Going to the 2006 World Cup with England while injured was a wrong decision | Football news

"Back then I was 20 years old, it was my first World Cup and there were many expectations for me," says the former England striker.





Rooney was approved to play in the second Group B match for England against Trinidad and Tobago after a quicker-than-expected recovery, but then tore his groin in team training and instead of conceding defeat, he continued to fight. .

He told the Sunday time: "I hit (the ball) from the midline, trying to hit the crossbar and felt my groin tear. I knew it immediately.

"I got one of the physios to work silently every day. I was taking pain relievers. I didn't want to say anything because a lot of people had worked hard to get in shape."

"I didn't report the injury until the tournament ended and there was a 6cm break in my groin."

Rooney's World Cup ended with a red card in England's quarterfinal defeat to Portugal.

He added: "Looking back, I should never have gone to that World Cup."

"If the euros went ahead this summer, I would have told Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford that if they were fighting in any way, don't push it."

"Of course, it is hindsight. At the time I was 20 years old, it was my first World Cup and there were high expectations for me."