Wayne Rooney: Going to the 2006 World Cup with England while injured was a wrong decision | Football news

Wayne Rooney admitted that he should not have gone to the 2006 World Cup with England, after suffering a serious foot injury before the tournament.
England's all-time record scorer was a big doubt before the final in Germany that year after breaking three metatarsals while playing for Manchester United in a 3-0 loss to the Premier League in Chelsea the previous April.
Rooney was approved to play in the second Group B match for England against Trinidad and Tobago after a quicker-than-expected recovery, but then tore his groin in team training and instead of conceding defeat, he continued to fight. .
He told the Sunday time: "I hit (the ball) from the midline, trying to hit the crossbar and felt my groin tear. I knew it immediately.
"I got one of the physios to work silently every day. I was taking pain relievers. I didn't want to say anything because a lot of people had worked hard to get in shape."
"I didn't report the injury until the tournament ended and there was a 6cm break in my groin."
Rooney's World Cup ended with a red card in England's quarterfinal defeat to Portugal.
He added: "Looking back, I should never have gone to that World Cup."
"If the euros went ahead this summer, I would have told Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford that if they were fighting in any way, don't push it."
"Of course, it is hindsight. At the time I was 20 years old, it was my first World Cup and there were high expectations for me."
