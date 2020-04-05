Walmart will reduce its customer capacity to 20 percent to meet social distance guidelines – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Walmart says it will limit the number of people in its stores at one time in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and meet social distancing guidelines.

The store says it will use a single, clearly designated entrance and exit at each of its stores to help maintain social distance.

Additionally, the company says it will also limit the number of people in one store at a time to not allow more than five customers per 1,000 square feet at any given time.

That is about 20 percent of a store's capacity.

Store associates have also been cleaning high-traffic and high-contact areas on a regular basis, such as boxes and shopping carts every day.