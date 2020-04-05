Wadhams: Sleepy Hickenlooper

%MINIFYHTMLff52d4a311901c3a16aa7914499ec38675%

It is so exhausting to run for the US Senate. USA

Just ask poor John Hickenlooper, who isn't sleepy and can't seem to get out of bed to participate in the forums of the Democratic Senate.

Those pesky political activists who voluntarily give their time, energy, and money are the soul of their Democratic Party. But how rude it is that they expect you to personally present and present your case as to why you should be your nominee.

Don't these irritating people understand that you are a former governor who has been crowned a candidate by Washington power brokers? Those minor candidates for the Senate are clearly inferior to the Chosen One. Just ask Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee in Washington, D.C.

But Hickenlooper finally answered the question about why he missed so many forums with his opponents sponsored by Democratic groups:

"I need to sleep,quot;.

Yes, in response to a direct question from The Colorado Sun about why he has missed so many forums, Hickenlooper replied that he needed to sleep.

Colorado Democratic State President Morgan Carroll should launch an immediate investigation into why these shadow activist groups are scheduling forums at 3:00 a.m., right in the middle of the former governor's REM sleep cycle. This conspiracy must be eradicated after precipitation.

But then, it was the Colorado Democratic Party that imposed rules in the forums that prevented direct questioning of the candidates of their opponents, which was clearly done to protect the Chosen One from any real scrutiny in the few forums he attended.

Hickenlooper always knew that these people were going to look for him, but now he has strong evidence. Rather than genuflect with the Chosen One in Democratic assemblies, these activists who know him best gave him only 30% of their votes, despite Hickenlooper declaring "I hope to win,quot;, while 70% said he wanted to someone else or not decided.

But let's go back to Hickenlooper's sleeplessness.

The insomnia is understandable as Hickenlooper awaits the Colorado Ethics Commission hearing to consider his ethical violations.

The Chosen One blatantly ignored the rules of ethics while he was governor during his frequent trips on private planes owned by wealthy friends. But one incident in particular stands out.

Hickenlooper flew in a private plane that belonged to billionaire Elon Musk's brother so he could officiate Musk's brother's wedding on the east coast. Soon after, Hickenlooper signed an executive order that directly benefited Musk's company that makes Tesla cars.

Hickenlooper's friend Musk has been in the news recently.

The October 2019 edition of Vanity Fair wrote a comprehensive story about Musk receiving a $ 750 million grant from New York State to finance a bankrupt solar panel factory in Buffalo, leaving taxpayers and unemployed workers in New York wondering where that money went. And USA Today reported on March 24, 2020 that Musk used his political influence with the Nevada Governor and Attorney General to prevent workplace safety inspectors from having full access to his gigantic and secret "Gigafactory,quot; outside of Reindeer.

No wonder Musk and Hickenlooper with ethical issues are friends. They have a lot in common.

As pathetic as the ethical and ethical lapses of Hickenlooper's campaign work are, he will likely still win the Democratic nomination for the United States Senate. The Schumer-DSCC power shaft has ensured that it has raised millions more than its impoverished challengers.

But those challengers are not without complicity in this result. So far, none of them have seriously tried to hold Hickenlooper accountable for his laziness and ethical flaws. Their failure will allow their millions to flood their campaigns.

As a result, Colorado Democrats will likely nominate an ethically flawed candidate who will be unprepared to take on the most talented and aggressive Republican candidate and campaign since 2002, when Governor Bill Owens and Senator Wayne Allard were re-elected.

Unlike John, "it is the job of the media to protect me," Hickenlooper, who won two gubernatorial elections without being truly tested and without any real media scrutiny, US Senator Cory Gardner removed popular US Senator Mark Udall in 2014. Gardner He is ready for the fight in November.

In the meantime, please send Hickenlooper a pillow.

Dick Wadhams is a Republican political consultant and former Colorado Republican State President.

