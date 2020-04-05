Virtual F1 GP: Charles Leclerc, Ben Stokes, Jenson Button on the grid







A stellar cast of current and former F1 drivers, up-and-coming youth and a World Cup-winning cricket player will compete in the second Formula 1 Virtual Grand Prix on Sunday night.

Two-time race winner Charles Leclerc, McLaren sensation Lando Norris, 2009 world champion Jenson Button, and England all-rounder Ben Stokes join the grill at the live Esports race from 8 pm at Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix.

It is also airing simultaneously in the UK and Ireland on the Sky F1 YouTube channel. Also, follow the updates and video clips on the live blog on the website and app, more on Twitter.

After a successful first outing for the virtual replacement of royal grand prix with Bahrain, the second event takes place around Melbourne's Albert Park, the circuit that would have opened the season on March 15.

The first Vietnam GP in Hanoi should have taken place this Sunday and although the 2019 2019 PC game used for virtual events does not include the all-new street circuit, Sunday's Esports race is officially known as the virtual Vietnam GP .

Lando Norris, sporting a new short cut, joins Nico Rosberg, Anthony Davidson and Simon Lazenby in the latest Sky F1 Vodcast.

Six current F1 drivers, Leclerc from Ferrari, Alex Albon from Red Bull, Norris from McLaren, Antonio Giovinazzi from Alfa Romeo and his teammates George George Russell and Nicholas Latifi, mean that almost a third of the 2020 grid are represented .

Meanwhile, Johnny Herbert and Anthony Davidson's Sky F1 contingent from the inaugural event in Bahrain joins Button, who has been practicing at various simulation events this week.

Button will join Norris in racing for McLaren, the team he drove in real life from 2010 to 2017.

Who drives for whom in the virtual GP?

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes

Esteban Gutiérrez, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Arthur Leclerc, Ferrari

Alex Albon, Red Bull

Ben Stokes, Red Bull

Lando Norris, McLaren

Jenson Button, McLaren

Christian Lundgaard, Renault

Andre Heimgartner, Renault

Luca Salvadori, AlphaTauri

Nunzio Todisco, AlphaTauri

Anthony Davidson, race point

Jimmy Broadbent, racing point

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Johnny Herbert, Alfa Romeo

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas

Louis Deletraz, Haas

George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams

Virtual GPs: Sky F1 experts explain …

Three-time F1 race winner, but Esports rookie, Johnny Herbert on adapting to a new racing challenge …

You have driven many F1 cars and on many F1 tracks. How does this compare?

J H: "It will never be the same to drive an F1 car, since it is a visual sensation. It is a different skill. You have to reprogram your brain so that the simulator gives you the information visually, because you do not have any sensation physically. Because With the disappearance of these sensations, the feeling, for me, was a million miles away at first.

"But as you get used to how the game and the simulator itself works, and your technique improves, it strangely changes and begins to return to reality."

"The tracks look great, but they drive a little differently than what I'm used to. For example, there are curbs you can use when driving in a car, and they throw you straight into the wall in the game! It means you're doing a line your brain never made.

"I ran an F1 car in Australia, so I remember where you could and couldn't cut curbs, but in the game there are places you can cut that are not like when I actually did it. So you have to learn where you can cut and then take advantage The track. A couple of players told me that if I step 11 and 12, which is the quick move left and right, you can use a lot of curb. When I was running, you could never do that, you would be directly on the wall.

"It's about learning how the game reacts."

How do you feel about Sunday's race?

J H: "I've been practicing Grands Prix, so I hope that by Sunday I have put myself in a better position and better equipped to deal with the simulation world that exists! But it is challenging. Adapting to it takes a lot of time."

And how different will Sunday's event race be compared to the first in Bahrain? Simulator driver Mercedes Anthony Davidson give your opinion …

Will this be a more serious virtual race this weekend?

AD: I think it is (it will be more serious). I participated at the beginning two weeks ago, in the Bahrain Virtual Grand Prix, there were many technical problems, initial problems. But this time it will be stable and stable.

"The competition is bigger. We are Johnny Herbert, Jenson Button and I this time for Sky. It will be skillful, we will have fun. It is great that some sport is practiced."

Is it true that you helped Jenson configure his simulator?

AD: "I did. The guys who organized it came to my house and installed it: my simulator. Jenson has been building his own simulator in the United States, where he lives, he has done it alone. He got a little stuck in some pretty complex spots. the settings to modify. In desperation, he timed me out and we spent about an hour going through all the different parameters. We started it up and he's going to partner with Lando Norris at McLaren. "