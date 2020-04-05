US Marines follow Air Force and Centauro robot award contract

FLIR Systems, Inc., a world-leading industrial technology company focused on smart detection solutions, announced that the US Marine Corps. USA He has followed the Air Force and ordered more than 140 of the company's Centaur unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) vehicles.

The $ 18.6 million contract is obtained through the Increase of the Transportable Robotic System II (MTRS Inc II) program of the Department of Defense of the Defense Man.

Earlier this month, FLIR announced that the US Air Force. USA He ordered nearly 200 centaurs through a $ 23 million contract. Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams will use the FLIR Centaur to help disarm Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), unexploded ordnance devices and similar dangerous tasks. Different sensors and payloads can be added to support a variety of missions.

"Centaur offers the Marines a medium-sized multipurpose UGV that will complement the FLIR PackBot, SUGV and FirstLook robots that we continue to provide to the Corps," said David Ray, president of FLIR's Government and Defense Technologies business. "We are honored with the Air Force and now the Marines are choosing Centaur as a chosen EOD platform, and we are pleased that the US Army's MTRS Inc II program can serve as an acquisition channel."

In 2017, the US Army USA It chose Endeavor Robotics, acquired a year ago by FLIR, as its medium-sized robot supplier for MTRS Inc II. The company designed the new Centaur as its MTRS solution. FLIR is delivering robots to the Army under that multi-year registration program, which after its award was valued at more than $ 150 million, including options. This last order falls below the current ceiling.

Centaur is a medium-sized UGV that provides a separation capability to detect, confirm, identify, and eliminate hazards. Weighing approximately 160 pounds, the open architecture robot features an advanced set of EO / IR cameras, a manipulator arm that reaches over six feet, and the ability to climb stairs. Modular payloads can be used for CBRNE detection and other missions.