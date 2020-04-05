University of Texas Hires Vic Schaefer from Mississippi State – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas quickly moved to hire a new women's basketball coach and hooked Vic Schaefer away from the powerful state of Mississippi.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte announced the move Sunday by tweeting a photo of himself with Schaefer and his family holding the "Hook’em Horns,quot; hand sign.

The move comes just two days after Texas fired eight-year-old coach Karen Aston at the end of her contract.

Aston had reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 or more four times.

Schaefer's teams lost the championship in 2017 and 2018. The Bulldogs were 27-9 last season.

